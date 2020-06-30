Choteau BeeHive Homes resident Marion Paulsen celebrated her 100th birthday on June 19 with a parade of her family and friends driving by with signs, balloons and flowers.
“We’re just so touched that all these people came out for this,” said Carla Fuhringer, Paulsen’s daughter. “Of course, this isn’t the celebration we wanted to do originally, but the BeeHive had this idea and it turned out so great today, given the circumstances.
“Some things we love about Marion are that she loves her family, sweet treats and walking! She walks every day, year round and inside during the cold months,” said BeeHive Homes Director Stephanie Lohman.
Marion was able to enjoy all three of those things on her birthday with the parade of family members, birthday sweets and walking outside with her neighbors.
A handful of Paulsen’s BeeHive neighbors sat with her in lawn chairs at the corner to get a front-row view, while others watched from the shade of the porch. The parade featured dozens of cars and trucks and a couple bicyclists. As the line of vehicles turned back around the block and finished the parade, people sang “Happy Birthday” as loud as they could from a safe distance.