Two new deputy sheriffs have been hired at the Teton County Sheriff’s Office — “Nico” Myers, formerly of Malta, who is stationed in Choteau, and Matthew Anderson, formerly of Great Falls, who is stationed in Power.
Myers, who has already attended the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, started in March while Anderson, who will attend the MLEA later this year, started in January. They replace deputy Austin Gagnon who has taken a different job and Undersheriff Steve Gjerde who has retired.
In an interview last week, Myers said he is a Montana native who grew up in the Absarokee and Joliet area and graduated from high school in Billings. He then did a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand, and after returning from his mission, he served for eight years in the infantry with the U.S. Marine Corps, serving several tours abroad.
After his honorable discharge, Myers worked as an equipment operator in the Billings Public Works Department and then moved to Malta, where he worked from the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office from 2015 to 2020. He also served on the Malta Volunteer Fire Department.
Myers said he chose to go into law enforcement because he has a knack for staying calm in stressful situations and a desire to help people. He and his wife and their three young children (their oldest is in kindergarten) wanted to raise their children in a small town with good outdoor recreation opportunities, including nearby hunting and fishing. “What took me to Malta was walleye and elk, really,” Myers said.
What drew them out of Malta was Choteau’s proximity to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. “We loved it over in Malta, but we didn’t have the Bob Marshall out our backdoor,” Myers said, adding that Teton County has both the plains and the mountains, and is a little closer to his wife’s family in Idaho.
Myers said he and his family are renting a home in Choteau while they are trying to sell their home in Malta.
The new deputy said he is looking forward to getting to know the Choteau and Teton County communities. Since he and his family arrived during the “shelter in place” order, they haven’t to meet many people, but people smile and wave at him when he’s in his patrol car. “They’ve been plenty welcoming from a social distance,” he said.
He said he and his wife like the feeling of Choteau and are looking forward to putting down roots here.
Myers said he enjoys bow hunting, rifle hunting and walleye fishing. He has a connection to Teton County in that for the past 10 years he has been a part-time hunting guide for Susan Snyder’s father in the Utica area and in the Little Belt Mountains.
Anderson grew up in Great Falls, but his family is originally from Power, where his great-grandfather homesteaded. He graduated from C.M. Russell High School and then attended the Trapper Creek Job Corps program, completing the welding program.
In 2001, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for eight years. He did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and then was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He was deployed to Iraq in 2004-2005, then stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany, before another deployment in Iraq in 2006-2007. After his honorable discharge in 2008, he moved to Power for a couple of years, working odd jobs and in highway construction before he moved to Libby, where he worked for a year in 2015 as a welder.
He and his family then moved to Republic, Washington, in 2016, and Anderson began a new job as a corrections officer at the Ferry County Jail. In November 2017, they moved back to Great Falls and he began working as a corrections officer at the Cascade County Jail.
Between his work in the Army and as a corrections officer, he said, he decided he wanted to move into the law enforcement field. “I felt that I had a better chance of helping people,” Anderson said.
While he still has to take the 12-week MLEA basic law enforcement training, Anderson has taken the corrections officer training in both Washington and Montana.
Anderson said he and his family are looking forward to living at Power. He and his wife, Anna, have a daughter, Tauriel, 5, and a son, Dean, 2.
Anderson enjoys fishing, welding, working on cars, “building contraptions” and working with his hands.
He says he is enjoying the job here. “It’s been going good,” he said, adding that the shelter-in-place directive for COVID-19 has slowed down the number of calls law officers are being called to right now.