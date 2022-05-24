The joint city-county airport in Choteau is among 19 Montana airports that have received a share of $13,602,102 in federal Department of Transportation funding to expand and repair facilities.
The Choteau airport, governed by the Teton Airport Commission and managed by Warren Fortier, will receive $150,000 to reconstruct airfield guidance signs, seal apron pavement surface and pavement joints, seal runway pavement surface and pavement joints and seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints.
The airports that will receive the funding, in addition to Choteau are: Great Falls International, $4,800,519; Missoula, $2,149,521; Lewistown Municipal, $1,780,000; Helena Regional, $1,150,000; Cut Bank International, $600,000; Wokal Field/Glasgow-Valley County, $503,575; Scobey, $450,000; Stanford/Biggerstaff Field, $443,655; Mission Field: $354,102; Conrad, $192,510; Big Sky Field, $183,678; Lincoln, $171,161; Harlem, $166,500; Plains, $150,000; Shelby, $150,000; Thompson Falls, $106,000; Billings Logan International, $50,881; and L.M. Clayton, $50,000.
“Montana is booming, and it’s critical that the Treasure State has up-to-date infrastructure to support our growing economy,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, who helped secure the funding for the state airports. “This funding will allow our airports to expand operations and support the increasing demand for reliable, affordable flights in and out of Montana. Improved facilities will pave the way for more flights to the region, allowing Montana to stay connected and support good paying jobs here for years to come.”
Tester recently secured an additional $28,610,817 in Federal Aviation Administration fiscal year 2022 funding for 69 Montana airports as part of his bipartisan infrastructure package for repairs and upgrades. The funding is a part of approximately $144 million secured by Tester that will be awarded over five years to Montana airports through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which can be used to construct or repair runways and taxiways as well as make terminal and gate improvements.
Tester worked across the aisle for months to negotiate this agreement with a group of five Republicans, four Democrats and the White House, and he was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to vote for it.