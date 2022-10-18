Oct. 9 — 11:32 a.m., motorist on U.S. Highway 89 reported hitting and killing a deer and doing damage to their vehicle
— 8:13 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Teton Peak Assisted Living and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
Oct. 10 — 12:55 a.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from Front Range Assisted Living to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 2:10 p.m., Toole County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant for violation of release conditions.
— 6:28 p.m., motorist reported a cow and calf on U.S. Highway 89.
— 6:33 p.m., deputy assisted in serving a written warning to an individual for trespassing in Fairfield.
— 9:11 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89 near Bynum.
Oct. 11 — 4:28 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 51 Richem Road and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 1:54 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a hunter being attacked by a bear east of New Rockport Colony. The ambulance staged at the colony and met up with the victim en route and transported the man, who did not have life-threatening injuries, to BTMC. Deputy assisted the Fish, Wildlife and Parks in locating the wounded bear, which was eu-thanized.
— 2:29 p.m., citizen found a wallet at Bynum and turned it into the Sheriff’s Office.
— 3:22 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Greenfield School and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 4:54 p.m., Fairfield resident reported five dogs constantly barking in the neigh-bor’s yard.
— 7:32 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:29 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a resident at Sky-line Lodge.
Oct. 12 — 12:58 p.m., deputies and Choteau ambulance responded to a motorcy-cle accident on Seventh Avenue Southwest and Second Street Northwest. The accident vic-tim refused transport. A deputy cited the driver on suspicion of reckless driving and fail-ure to have a motorcycle endorsement.
— 3:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported a sheep left behind when a neighbor moved out and was concerned it was not being fed.
— 4:55 p.m., Choteau resident reported the theft of an item from the back of a pickup.
— 9:10 p.m., an arrest warrant was served for Teton County in Cascade County.
Oct. 13 — 7:37 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Secondary Highway 221.
Oct. 14 — 5:51 p.m., livestock at large was reported on Secondary Highway 220.
— 6:10 p.m., deputy investigated a report of an altercation from a 9-1-1 call made from a vehicle on Interstate 15.
Oct. 15 — 8:21 a.m., motorist reported hitting and killing a deer on the edge of Choteau on U.S. Highway 89.
— 6:45 a.m., employee at the Pendroy Post Office reported a vehicle that was blocking the entrance into the building, saying the offense has happened multiple times.
— 8:24 a.m., caller requested a deputy in Choteau for a family dispute.
— 3:11 p.m., Choteau resident reported a disagreement where he is cutting a tree.
— 8:01 p.m., a Power residential burglar alarm alert was sent to dispatch. When dispatch contacted the homeowner, he said he was chasing off raccoons and accidently set off the alarm.
— 9:04 p.m., a bear was reported in the town of Dutton.
From Oct. 9-15, deputies issued warnings for improperly working headlights and speeding and issued citations for speeding and failure to properly stop.