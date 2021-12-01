CHOTEAU, 1:02 p.m., Dec. 1 — High, gusty winds affected most of the Rocky Mountain Front on Wednesday, sparking fires between Browning and Cut Bank in Glacier County and outside of Great Falls in Cascade County, toppling trees in Choteau and causing a power failure that affected the whole city.
NorthWestern Energy crews responded to a reported transformer problem between Choteau and Fairfield that knocked power out for Choteau at about 5:39 a.m. Crews restored power by 10:30 a.m. but the failure caused the postponement of school for Choteau students. School did convene at 10:30 a.m., buses ran and hot lunch was served.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls at 5 a.m. issued a warning for strong winds and fire danger as warm southwest winds blasted across the region. It was 61 degrees on Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. in Choteau. The NWS issued a Red Flag warning until 9 p.m. for most of the north-central plains in Montana. Winds were forecast to weaken but still be gusty on Dec. 2.
The NWS forecast for Dec. 1 wind gusts of 95 mph expected along the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts around 60 to 70 mph elsewhere across the plains. The NWS warned that strong winds could create areas of blowing dust, which could reduce visibility at times across the plains. This weather also creates dangerous conditions for fire growth. “Even with the relative humidity values in the mid-to-upper 30% range, any fires will still be able to grow and spread quickly given the strong winds and dry fuels,” the NWS said.
The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at about 8 a.m. to a report of downed power lines at Teton Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 89.