The 85th annual Sun River Electric annual meeting will be held Friday, March 25, at the Fairfield Community Hall.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at noon and the meeting at 1 p.m.
Chris Christensen of Hinsdale, president of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, will be the guest speaker. In March of 2021, when Christensen began his two-year term as president of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, it was a historic moment for Montana. He is the first Montanan ever to lead the NRECA.
A director of NorVal Electric Cooperative on Montana’s Hi-Line, Christensen had served on the association’s board for seven years, as he moved through the offices of national leadership. The NRECA is the national trade association representing nearly 900 local electric cooperatives, serving 42 million Americans across 56% of the nation.
Christensen manages his family’s cattle ranch with his wife, Carol, and four children, and is a former High School FFA Adviser.
Brad Bauman, Sun River Electric general manager and CEO, will present the manager’s report during the meeting. There will also be the president’s report and employee service awards by the board’s president John Burgmaier and a report from auditors at Douglas Wilson and Co.
The membership will elect two candidates to serve on the board of trustees. Running for District 1 covering lower Sun River, Fort Shaw and Sun River is incumbent Leonard Sivumaki, and Mitch Johnson is running for District 6 seat that represents Choteau, Pendroy and Bynum. Both are running unopposed but other nominations may be made from the floor at the meeting or by petition in accordance with cooperative’s bylaws.
Sivumaki, along with his parents and brother, moved in 1947 to a farm southwest of Sun River, where he still resides today. The farm/ranch consists of both dryland and sprinkler irrigated acres, where beef cattle and hay are raised. He attended Fort Shaw Elementary and graduated from Simms High School and then earned a bachelor’s degree from the Montana State University School of Engineering. He and his wife Eva have been married for 50 years and have three children and four grandchildren. He also represents Sun River Electric on the Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association board and serves as the board’s secretary/treasurer.
Johnson was raised in Fairfield where he graduated from high school. He attended the University of Montana and graduated from the School of Business. He began working at the Fairfield bank — now First Bank of Montana — in 1982 and has been part of a family banking business for 37 years. He lives on the farm/ranch that his grandparents homesteaded four miles west of Fairfield where he raises malt barley and cattle with his son-in-law. He enjoys spending time with my family, and they have twin granddaughters and a grandson who live just up the road.
He values community service and has served as president of the Fairfield Lions Club and served six years as a director for the Montana Bankers Association board including one year as the chairman. He has served on the board of Sun River Electric for the past six years and has found it very rewarding yet challenging. Johnson is the secretary/treasurer of the board.
Other trustees serving on the board are District 2, Augusta and Simms: Russ Bloom; District 3, Brady, Collins, Dutton and Power: John Burgmaier; District 4, Dupuyer, Valier, Conrad, Ledger: Bryce Johns; District 5, Fairfield, Vaughn: Chris Music; District 7, Floweree, Highwood, Belt, Stockett: Robert Pasha.
“During our February board meeting the board voted to retire three years of capital credits for 1999, 2000 and 2001 for a total of $1,097,739.64,” said Burgmaier. “Getting our capital credit retirement to 20 years and keeping a healthy equity ratio has been a goal of your board for the past several years.”
Checks will be handed out to those attending the annual meeting.
The Fairfield High School Honor Society will assist in serving the meal that will be provided by Cozy Corner from Fairfield. The Fairfield High School weightlifting club will help with clean-up.