The Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame recently announced the class of inductees for 2020. Among those being recognized (who have worked in the area or whose work has been in the area) are Gene Sentz from Choteau, Bob Kiesling and Gayle Joslin.
MHOF was created to honor individuals, both living and deceased, who have made lasting contributions to the restoration and conservation of Montana’s wild animals, places and rivers. The awards also capture the stories of these conservation heroes to enhance public awareness of Montana’s conservation history and inspire others to do their part to keep Montana special.
“This is a remarkable list of individuals whose accomplishments span a lifetime of keeping watch over Montana’s natural wonders,” said Thomas Baumeister, executive director of MOHF.
Earlier in the year, a diverse review committee selected the 13 inductees from a record number of 53 candidates nominated by the public. The 2020 class of Montana Outdoor Hall of Famers — the fourth since 2014 — will be honored during a virtual banquet on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
“The Hall of Fame inductees cover a range of personalities who worked to advance what could be termed Montana’s conservation consciousness,” Baumeister said.
For more information and to register for the free event, visit mtoutdoorhalloffame.org or contact Baumeister at 431-4326 or mtoutdoorhalloffame@gmail.com.
Gene Sentz
Sentz still hangs his hat in Choteau, where he worked as a fourth-grade teacher and wilderness packer.
That he can look beyond the prairie and still marvel at Ear Mountain is a testament to the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act of 2014 — and Sentz’s spirited defense of the Rocky Mountain Front.
In 1977, Sentz learned at an outfitters meeting that the U.S. Forest Service planned to issue oil and gas development leases up and down the Rocky Mountain Front. The Rocky Mountain Front, a transition zone between the Rockies and Great Plains, is the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex's eastern buttress.
The news of oil and gas rigs blanketing every acre of the Lewis and Clark Forest prodded Sentz to organize Friends of the Rocky Mountain Front. He knew deep down that the Front was the cradle of one of the most productive wildlife areas in the world. What was it to become?
The initial Friends included Sentz, a rancher, a taxidermist, an outfitter, a lawyer and a backcountry horseman. The group pinned their Front protection hopes on the Wilderness Act of 1988 to protect 1.4 million acres in Montana. When President Ronald Reagan vetoed the bill, it was back to square one.
It took years of legwork, but by 1997, Forest Supervisor Gloria Flora banned mineral leasing on a total of 356,000 acres along the Front.
In 2006, Sentz helped organize support to persuade Montana’s senators to withdraw all Rocky Mountain Front mineral leases legislatively.
In 2007, the USFS issued a travel plan for the Front that focused on traditional recreation and minimized motorized use, a concession that created daylight for Gene to expand the Friends to include the Coalition to Protect the Rocky Mountain Front.
In December 2014, the impossible emerged with the passage of the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act. It marked the first time in 31 years that Montana gained new wilderness designation. In part, the act added 67,000 acres to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, protected public access, created a 208,000-acre Conservation Management Area that limits road building while covering areas of motorized recreation and access for hunting, biking, timber thinning and grazing.
Sentz, humble to a fault, often credits his accomplishments to the support of his wife, Linda. And he accomplished it all as a volunteer. He dug into his wallet to fund visits to Montana’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. He kept his loose knit “friends” together via email. There were precious few meetings and no membership fees — just a passion for the Front as it was and as it will remain.
When a High Country News reporter asked a founding member of Friends of the Rocky Mountain Front about the protections offered by the new act, the man recalled thinking, “This is Gene Sentz’s day.”
Bob Kiesling
Kiesling, perhaps the nation’s first conservation real estate broker, is unique among MOHF inductees. To protect Montana land and water, Bob has sought to connect like-minded buyers and sellers.
A native of Havre, Kiesling graduated from the University of Chicago in 1970 and followed that with an environmental science master’s degree from the University of Montana.
For 20 years, he’s served on UM’s adjunct faculty, teaching a fall semester course in conservation strategies to environmental studies graduate students. Kiesling’s career began with work on natural resource policy issues as the executive director of the Montana Environmental Information Center — a cornerstone of environmental advocacy.
That led to creating nature sanctuaries and conserving natural areas as founding executive director of the Big Sky — Montana and Wyoming — office of The Nature Conservancy, from 1979 to 1990.
Because of Kiesling’s insights, Montana boasts the Pine Butte Swamp Preserve, home to plains grizzlies west of Choteau, Crown Butte near Simms, Poindexter Slough on the Beaverhead, Aunt Molly Fishing Access Site on the Blackfoot, Flathead Lake’s Wildhorse Island State Park and Dancing Prairie Preserve, north of Eureka — all under public or nonprofit ownership.
While at TNC, Kiesling also lobbied to create Montana’s Natural Resource Information System and the Natural Heritage Program, which allows degreed and citizen scientists to track Montana's biological diversity.
Kiesling’s most influential endeavor, however, was in conservation real estate. He co-founded the American Conservation Real Estate Company, the first brokerage of its kind in the country. ACRE specialized in private and public land protection that included tax, investment and estate planning counsel.
Later, he established Outlandish, a conservation brokerage with a tight business focus on the northern Rockies and Plains.
Kiesling intuitively sensed that real estate agents working in rural land markets needed a nuanced understanding of local communities, their amenities and their unique personalities. That allowed him to contract with the City of Helena to assist with its first $5 million Open Space Bond program that preserved much of the city's rugged south hills. Additionally, Kiesling provided counsel for the creation of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, Flathead Land Trust and American Prairie Reserve and engineered the donation of the first conservation easements held by Helena's Prickly Pear Land Trust.
Additional cases in point include a years-long planning effort for the succession of a family farm that, in part, became the Lost River Wildlife Management Area north of Havre. In the Blackfoot River Valley, Kiesling helped secure permanent conservation easements to protect the river, which spurred Montana's conservation easement statute.
Kiesling’s stamp is not only on wild places but in the hearts of the people he's worked with to conserve vital swaths of Montana's landscape. Few have contributed more — or had more fun — while preserving and protecting Montana than Kiesling.
Gayle Joslin
Gayle Joslin, the first woman hired as a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife biologist, was named the “First Lady of Montana Wildlife Management” by the Women’s Outdoor Wire in 2009.
She is a 32-year FWP veteran and longtime wildlife biologist for the Helena area.
As a young woman, Gayle acquired a love of the outdoors after becoming a cook at an outfitters camp where her father guided in the in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. She earned degrees in wildlife management and zoology from Montana State University, under unwelcome circumstances in a male-dominated profession.
After college, she began working on a two-year grizzly bear project for the University of Montana to evaluate habitat and population dynamics.
In 1977, FWP hired Joslin to research the effects of dams, mining, and oil and gas development on mountain goats in the Kootenai River drainage and then along the Continental Divide’s Rocky Mountain Front. The area was later part of Lewis & Clark National Forest Supervisor Gloria Flora’s banned mineral leasing on a total of 356,000 acres along the Front.
For the Wildlife Society, she parlayed that seemingly disparate work to coordinate 35 other biologists' efforts to look at the effects of recreation on Rocky Mountain wildlife.
The result is “Effects of Recreation on Rocky Mountain Wildlife: A Review for Montana,” a benchmark examination of how wildlife responds to impacts from all manner of recreation — from hikes to bikes and horses to all-terrain vehicles.
The report, co-authored with FWP colleague Heidi Youmans, earned the Montana Chapter of the Wildlife Society’s Communications Award in 2000, and the Touchstone Award presented by the Wildlife Management Institute in recognition of advanced science for wildlife management in North America.
Since leaving FWP, Gayle volunteers to evaluate impacts to wildlife from land, travel and recreational management proposals and advocates for protecting wildlife security and corridors on a landscape level.
Joslin’s influence is apparent in recent challenges to U.S. Forest Service proposals to weaken Rocky Mountain elk security standards based on tree cover and legal decisions to readjust proposals that would harm wildlife habitats.
When faced with more and more development, Joslin told the Helena Independent Record in 2007 that one’s only hope is that more people will acquire “a strong appreciation and public awareness for wildlife, so people are willing to make sacrifices to maintain the integrity of our wildlands.”
Joslin is a founding board member of Helena Hunters and Anglers Association and Orion — The Hunter’s Institute.
Additional recognitions include Montana Wildlife Federation’s Les Pengelly Conservation Professional and Fred Carver Sportsman of the Year awards, the Montana Wilderness Association Brass Cup Award, and the Cinnabar Foundation’s Len & Sandy Sargent Stewardship Award.
Joslin lives in Helena. Her husband, Jim Posewitz (MOHF 2018), died in July of 2020. Their blended family includes six sons, a daughter and seven grandchildren.