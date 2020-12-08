December may be the season of giving, but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood this holiday season.
The American Red Cross will be in Choteau for a community blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Choteau Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
To make an appointment for the Choteau drive, call the American Red Cross at 868-0911, or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: Choteau.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 not attend the drive.
Donors who are planning to attend the drive, should schedule their appointment and arrive at the drive at that time. Walk-in donors are welcome to come to the drive, but may need to wait outside the building until the next available appointment or come back to the drive at an appointed time.
The entrance to the drive will be at the north doors of the Pavilion, and the exit will be out the south doors. The highest standards of safety and infection control will be followed at the drive, including temperature checks when entering, hand sanitation and wearing face coverings or masks for the entire time one is at the drive. All this is in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s public guidance. All Red Cross staff and volunteers will abide by these standards, as well.
Now is the time for donors to prepare themselves to give blood by drinking extra water to ensure that you are well hydrated and eating healthy foods, especially foods that are high in protein. To keep everyone safe and healthy, we need to work together to follow the CDC guidelines and remember it is extremely important that all who attend the drive are feeling well.
“The holiday season is a wonderful time of year,” said Marilee Stott, coordinator of the Choteau drive. “As we prepare to gather together to share the gift of life for others at the blood drive, it helps me remember the special meaning of what Christmas is all about. Thank you, dear donors, for your gift of blood and time in supporting the drives. Thank you for giving of yourself to be on the team to save lives. Together, we do make a difference in the lives of others.”