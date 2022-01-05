Dec. 24 — 3:01 a.m., Teton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact with relatives of family member who was in the hospital in Great Falls.
— 9:27 a.m., Fort Shaw requested Fairfield ambulance for a medical emergency but the department was unable to field a crew and Cascade County was paged.
— 9:35 a.m., Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle in Choteau per a judge’s order.
— 10:05 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a hitchhiker on Interstate 15.
— 12:28 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alarm at the American Legion Bar in Choteau and upon investigation found all to be okay.
— 1:23 p.m., Sheriff’s Office asked Blackfeet Tribal Police if they could check on the welfare of a motorist from Choteau stranded by bad weather in East Glacier.
— 2:26 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 761 Secondary Highway 220. Fairfield and Pendroy were also paged but were cancelled before they arrived. Choteau ambulance also responded, but the patient refused transport.
Dec. 25 — 9:38 a.m., Choteau resident reported hitting a sign in front of the Ice Cream Parlor. The Sheriff’s Office advised the Montana Department of Transportation of the damaged sign.
— 6:20 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 8:25 p.m., Fairfield resident reported shots being fired off County Line Road and Second Lane Northeast. The individual was concerned because he has cattle in the area.
Dec. 27 — 8:51 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a neighbor had played loud music all night. Upon a deputy investigating, it was found to be short circuit in a mobile home causing the noise.
— 12:09 p.m., Choteau ambulance was paged to a medical emergency at a residence on U.S. Highway 89 and prior to arrival, the individual was transported by private vehicle to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau and the ambulance responded there to help unload the patient.
— 5:01 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1191 First Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 28 — 7:55 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1321 28th Road N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:34 a.m., Sheriff’s Office notified the brand inspector of a report they received of possibly neglected livestock out of Dutton.
— 9:55 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible fire across from The Outpost Deli near the railroadtracks and upon investigating found the property owner was burning a slash/trash pile with a valid burning permit.
— 10:42 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an animal.
— 12:42 a.m., deputy responded to neglected livestock complaint along with a veterinarian and talked with owners.
— 3:20 p.m., Choteau resident reported a fender bender.
— 4:33 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office about a possible abandoned vehicle on Third Avenue Northwest.
Dec. 29 — 8:48 a.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible gas leak at 4237 U.S. Highway 89 and prior to their arrival the call was cancelled by assistant fire chief on scene who determined it was sewer gas.
— 8:52 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 20 Fisk Road and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 10:59 a.m., Bynum resident reported a possible scam.
— 1:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received three 9-1-1 call from a small child. Dispatch visited with the minor child and mother regarding the calls.
— 1:57 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding funds missing from a bank account.
— 5:18 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89 causing some damage to a vehicle.
— 7:37 p.m., Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Montana Highway Patrol helped in locating a family member of a Choteau resident who was travelling from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, and was past due when he should have arrived.
— 9:02 p.m., deputy assisted with traffic control while the crew of an ambulance broken down on Interstate 15 waited for an ambulance out of Great Falls to come and pick up the patient.
Dec. 30 — 10:28 a.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance for an individual who feels they are potentially in danger and being followed.
— 1:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle blocking the alley way behind the fire hall in Choteau.
—11:16 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident and the call resulted in the Choteau ambulance transporting a patient to BTMC.
Dec. 31 — 11:36 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was contacted to help with an issue regarding a parenting plan.
— 3:56 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of possible check fraud.
— 9:04 p.m., Fairfield resident reported someone had driven through a fence on their property.
Jan. 1 — 7:05 a.m., deputy investigated a report of a fire along Secondary Highway 220 and found it to be a controlled burn. It was noted the burn permit site is down and the department was unable to check the permit.
— 9:44 a.m., Cascade County requested Fairfield ambulance for mutual aide on a call to 52 Russell Lateral for possible deceased patient. The crew returned to hall without transporting anyone.
— 1:41 p.m., dispatch notified the owner of livestock after a motorist reported them outside of the fence on Sixth Lane Northeast and Third Road Northeast.
— 3:46 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified by a caregiver of possible death of individual at 107 Third Ave. N. in Fairfield.
From Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 the Sheriff’s Office issued warnings for speed, expired registration, no taillights, displaying the wrong license plates and improperly working taillights and citations for speeding and failure to yield at a stop sign.