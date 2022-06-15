Registration is now open for the Choteau 4th of July “Let Freedom Run” fun runs, sponsored by Grizzly Activity Inc. and hosted by the Choteau High School track and field program.
Registration forms are available at the Choteau Acantha and can also be completed via Google Form online (email callee.peebles@choteauschools.net to receive the online registration link). The cost is $20 per person. Children 12 and under run free.
Race-day registration will be from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. in the Choteau City Park (northwest corner). The 5K race will start at 8 a.m. and follow a route that goes east from the park, through the Country Club subdivision, west down Airport Road to U.S. Highway 89, then runs through the neighborhoods around Benefis Teton Medical Center and Choteau Public Schools before heading east again on First Street Northwest to end at the City Park. The one-mile fun run/walk will start at 8:15 a.m. in front of the Choteau Pavilion on the Soroptimists Walking path and will make one lap around the baseball diamonds on the east side of the City Park before finishing at the starting line.
Prizes will be awarded to the top men’s and women’s finishers in the 0-39 and 40 and older age groups in the 5K race, and for the top men’s and women’s overall finishers in the one-mile run.
Drawings for door prizes will start at 8:45 a.m. in the park.
Organizers still need volunteers to assist on race day with registration, timing, course water station and clean-up. To volunteer, email Callee Peebles at callee.peebles@choteauschools.net or text her at 406-579-3349.