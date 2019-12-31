Fairfield Elementary School students took part in the worldwide “Hour of Code” during December as part of a global movement in 180-plus countries with 140,168 events registered in 2019.
Fairfield Library Specialist Dianne Bremer has taught coding at Fairfield Public Schools for five years and oversaw the event in December. “The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify ‘code,’ to show that anybody can learn the basics, and to broaden participation in the field of computer science,” Bremer said. “It has since become a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science, starting with one-hour coding activities but expanding to all sorts of community efforts.” According to an article Bremer shared, the grassroots campaign is supported by more than 400 partners and 200,000 educators worldwide.
Bremer said coding helps nurture problem-solving skills, logic and creativity. “By starting early, students will have a foundation for success in any 21st-century career path,” she said.
During the event at Fairfield, the older elementary students worked with the younger students in learning how to code and seeing the results with the various activities at stations in the elementary library.
At one of the stations, the students used coding to have a small robot travel in a pattern around objects in a course. In another station, the younger students printed the first letter of their name with the codes within the letter and a small robot followed the letter according to the codes.
Teachers assisting with the project said it was fun to see the younger students’ eyes light up when they realized they could make the robot do a certain task.
Logan Clark’s sixth-grade students were happy to share their knowledge with the younger students. Clark said they enjoyed units in the classroom using this technology.
School administrators also tried their hand at coding during the event and observed the various activities held throughout the week.
Bremer teaches coding to a couple classes yearly and has always found the students to be like sponges. “They learn quickly and are excited to apply what they learn using the robots for the lessons,” Bremer said.
Bremer, who is a certified coding teacher, said this generation has no fears of learning through technology — it comes as second nature.
The Fairfield school system has obtained the materials needed for holding coding classes through grants and individual teacher’s purchases. They always welcome donations to expand the program. For more information, contact Bremer, Superintendent Les Meyer or Elementary Principal Courtney Bake.