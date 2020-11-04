Pivot Physical Therapy is growing as owner Heather Hodgskiss is adding a familiar face to her staff: Lisa Grossman of Augusta, a physical therapist with 28 years of experience, will be coming to Choteau once a week on Mondays, starting this week.
In January, she will add a second day at Pivot Physical Therapy.
“My business is busy enough to need another physical therapist,” Hodgskiss said in an interview with the Acantha last week. Having another PT on staff will allow her to go to required continuing education classes, balance her job as a mom of two grade-school aged sons, allow her family to take a vacation every now and then and give her some scheduling flexibility if she has to stay home with the boys in the event Choteau Elementary has to switch to distance learning because of COVID-19.
“I’m super excited about this,” Hodgskiss said. “It will just be fun to have another PT for running things past.”
Hodgskiss said she and Grossman have worked together in the past. “She’s super fun and we get along really well,” she added.
In a way, she said, her professional life has come full circle. When Hodgskiss was a student in the University of Montana’s physical therapy program, she did an internship with Grossman, when Grossman worked at Teton Medical Center.
Then, when she graduated from college with her doctor of physical therapy degree, she called Grossman, asking about job opportunities, and with Grossman’s support, she was hired at Teton Medical Center.
Hodgskiss said Grossman is familiar with Choteau and the area and knows lots of people in the community. Having Grossman on staff will reduce the time it takes to get patients scheduled for care, Hodgskiss said, adding that she is looking forward to have a colleague on staff to review evaluations with and to brainstorm for modalities to help patients continue to improve.
Hodgskiss said Grossman, who works for the Great Falls Clinic, will be dually employed, working for Pivot when she is in Choteau and for GFC when she is in Great Falls.
Grossman graduated from the University of Montana’s physical therapy program in 1992, and went to work at TMC in Choteau for the next 11 years. She has worked the past 17 years at the Great Falls Clinic, commuting from her Augusta home, where she and her husband, Brad McBratney, reside.
In interview last week, Grossman said she enjoyed working with Hodgskiss years ago and knows her to be very focused on being a successful community physical therapist. Even as an intern, Grossman said, Hodgskiss knew very clearly what she wanted to do and where she wanted to work. “I just admired her pluck,” she said. “I think it’s hilarious that I hired her and now I’m working for her. The circle of life.”
Grossman said she was not looking for another opportunity, but Hodgskiss reached out to her to ask whether she knew of any PTs looking for work.
Grossman said her schedule was set at four days a week in Great Falls, and she jumped at the chance to work in Choteau. “I love my practice in Great Falls,” she said, but in the future, it might be nice not to have to drive as much as she now does. “The opportunity presented itself with a person and practice that I know and respect, and I decided to jump on it and see where it might lead,” she said.
Grossman loves her work as a physical therapist. “It’s the relationships that you build with your patients. It’s so incredibly fulfilling, and the job demands a constant level of creativity,” she said. “You can just never be lazy, you always have to be thinking and creating and coming up with a strategy and a plan, and you’re always trying to refine your skills. It’s never a stagnant profession for me.”
Pivot Physical Therapy can be reached at 466-3040, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.