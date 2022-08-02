Road improvements will be coming to localized sections of the South Fork Teton, Sun River and Benchmark corridors on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. A series of temporary closures and delays may impact visitors during August.
Construction is set to start on Aug. 3 on the South Fork Teton Road (U.S. Forest Service Road 109). This road, which provides access to Headquarters Pass and Our Lake as well as Mill Falls Campground, will have delays and closures between mile posts 6 and 9.25. The tentative schedule is as follows:
•Aug. 3-6, work is anticipated to occur between mile posts 6 and 7. Travelers can expect traffic delays, but no road closure between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
•Aug. 8-10, travelers can expect a two- to three-day road closure.
•Aug. 11-13 and 15-17, work is anticipated between mile posts 6 and 9.25. There will be traffic delays, but no closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
From Aug. 18-19, work will take place on Sun River Road (USFS Road 108) at mile post 19.76. This road accesses many sites including Home Gulch and Mortimer Gulch campgrounds and the Gibson Reservoir. Expect traffic delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., but no closures.
From Aug. 20-29, work will take place on Benchmark Road (USFS Road 235) between mile post 8.2-8.9. This road accesses many sites including: Kenck Cabin, South Fork, Benchmark and Wood Lake campgrounds and Patrol Mountain Lookout.
Aug. 20-23 and Aug. 25-29, work is anticipated to occur between mile posts 8.2 and 8.9. Travelers can expect traffic delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The road is expected to be closed between mile posts 8.2 and 8.9 on Aug. 24.
Call the Rocky Mountain Ranger District at 406-466-5341 for more information and visit: https://go.usa.gov/xSNP3 to see a full list of closures across the forest and additional details on turn-around locations for vehicles with trailers or large RVs. Follow the USFS on Facebook @HLCNF or Twitter @LewisandClarkNF for the latest updates.