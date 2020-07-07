June 28 — 12:20 a.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported hitting a deer, resulting in no injures and minor damage to the vehicle.
— 4:09 p.m., Choteau resident reported witnessing two individuals vandalizing a sign in the West Fork of the Teton.
— 9:50 p.m., Fairfield ambulance was requested for a medical emergency before being told to stand down.
June 29 — 12:44 a.m., deputy followed up on an anonymous tip in regard to activity at a Choteau business.
— 10:19 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who had not been heard from for more than 24 hours.
—2:39 p.m., motorist requested assistance in locating the owner of a vehicle he had backed into at a Choteau business parking lot.
— 9:17 p.m., Cascade County Detention Center provided mutual aid, serving a warrant on a Teton County resident.
June 30 — 1:01 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident whose relative was concerned for her health. Choteau ambulance responded but did not transport the patient.
— 8:06 a.m., Dutton resident reported a mailbox being vandalized.
— 11:13 a.m., deputy checked on a disabled vehicle in Choteau.
— 12:09 p.m., Power resident reported a motorist had damaged his fence.
— 3:36 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 5:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that had been up on jacks for quite some time in front of a residence in Choteau.
— 7:38 p.m., Choteau resident reported a motorist possibly driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol on U.S. Highway 89.
— 7:48 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute on U.S. Highway 200 and arrested one male on suspicion of partner or family member assault.
— 9:02 p.m., deputy arrested a driver on U.S. Highway 89 on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
July 1 — 1:23 p.m., deputy talked to a Dutton resident regarding a possibly abandoned vehicle.
— 1:26 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office about an abandoned vehicle.
— 2:42 p.m., warrant from Lewis and Clark County was served on a prisoner in Teton County.
— 8:52 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 119 Second Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
July 2 — 4:07 p.m., Pendroy Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Secondary Highway 219 that also resulted in a ditch fire.
— 4:24 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 12742 Montana Highway 200. The ambulance was canceled upon arrival as the patient was taken by private vehicle.
— 5:11 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Dutton ambulance and Dutton VFD responded to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 9:33 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office about a debt that hadn’t been paid.
— 11:08 p.m., Fairfield resident reported her neighbors were causing a great deal of noise.
July 3 — 6:57 a.m., Choteau resident reported livestock at large on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
— 10:47 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 13571 Highway 200 and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital in Great Falls.
— 11 a.m., motorist reported he had lost his load of lumber and was stopped on the shoulder on U.S. Highway 89.
— 2:03 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a small fire off U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:14 p.m., Dutton VFD responded to a grass fire in the ditch along Interstate 15.
— 7:54 p.m., deputy searched on Teton Canyon Road for a reported injured deer but was not able to locate the animal.
— 8:07 p.m., MHP responded to a rollover accident on Duck Creek involving no injures or blockage of the roadway.
— 9:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible missing child riding a bike in the Mortimer Gulch area. Before the search crew was dispatched, the child was located
— 9:47 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with locating a family member who was possibly “having a bad night.”