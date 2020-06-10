Choteau parents and community members can find four videos on YouTube, showcasing Choteau elementary and high school students this spring.
The newest video was created by music teacher Lorran Depner and talented band and choir students, who created a virtual spring concert.
“We are blessed to have young leaders who are not discouraged in this troubling time, but find ways to shine and share their talent with us,” Principal Wendi Hammond, said. “We are grateful for this courage, this talent, this dedication. Thank you, Mrs. Depner, for your leadership and support for this young talent.”
Introducing the virtual concert, Depner said, “With the absence of spring festivals and concerts, this is a compilation of student home recordings. The video contains a mixture of festival music and ‘pops’ music that students wanted to share with viewers.”
The virtual concert can be found at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaNj9xaAHII&feature=youtu.be. The link is also accessible on the Choteau Jr. / High School Facebook page.
The CHS Class of 2020 senior slide show can be found at: https://youtu.be/Ohn1qz7mIV4. The graduation ceremony, held May 24 outside on the CHS football field, can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jU1niSmyg3c#action=share.
The May 2020 Choteau Public Schools Newsletter can be watched at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw74umTNKmk&feature=youtu.be.
The Choteau Elementary School talent show video is at: https://youtu.be/ofTvDvyHrkk.
You can find a preview trailer for the CES fifth graders’ Wax Museum video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dy61woNKjUU&t=1s. The full Wax Museum video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1Rs40lsMJo&t=4s.