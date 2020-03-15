Public schools in Teton County are working to inform teachers, parents and students that there will be no school on Monday, March 16, on the order of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
Teton County has public K-12 schools in Choteau, Power, Dutton and Fairfield and stand-alone elementary schools in Bynum, Greenfield, Golden Ridge and on the New Rockport, Miller and Rockport Hutterite colonies.
The administrators of schools in Teton County are just beginning to figure out what the school closure will mean.
School officials at Choteau, Fairfield, Dutton/Brady, Power and Greenfield have posted school closures on social media. They have reiterated what the governor’s directive said and explained how they will proceed over the next few days.
“We are following the governor’s orders, and cancelling school for two weeks,” Choteau Superintendent Chuck Gameon said on Sunday evening. He and Principal Wendi Hammond planned to meet with staff Monday at 8 a.m. and talk about how the school system can continue to educate children during the closure. “This is not a spring break,” he said.
Gameon said he has asked all the staff to come to school and work during the next two weeks. The cafeteria won’t serve breakfast on Monday but it will serve lunch on a grab-and-go basis and all educational staff will be working to figure out how to keep students progressing in their lessons during the closure.
He said all non-certified staff — aides, janitors, cafeteria personnel — will continue to work and to receive their paychecks.
Junior high wrestling has been cancelled for the rest of the season and all junior high and high school spring sports practices are suspended for the same two-week period.
Gameon said he would have updates on what Choteau Public Schools plans are on Monday.
“We just appreciate community support for the staff and students,” he said. “We are just working hard to educate kids. This is just a challenge that we can overcome, basically.”
Fairfield Superintendent Les Meyer said the staff will have a PIR day on Monday. “This is new territory for each one of us,” Meyer said. “We will be working with Office of Public Instruction to understand and implement what is needed moving forward. As we receive information, we will share it with you.”
Meyer said, no breakfast or lunch will be served Monday. “Free meals will be provided to students who need them, pursuant to a waiver obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture starting on Tuesday,” he added. He emphasized the district will post updates on social media and the school districts website as they become available.
The Dutton/Brady school district will be formalizing a plan in next few days and will be in contact with families and students. “We will provide you with further information tomorrow after we receive follow-up direction from the governor and OPI,” Superintendent Erica Allen said. “For now, stay home warm, safe and healthy.”
The Power School District already had a PIR day on the school calendar for Monday and they had announced they would be closed Tuesday as well, Loren Dunk, Power superintendent said. “Power teachers will work at school on Monday and Tuesday as this was planned prior to the Bullock decision,” Dunk said.
They have already scheduled a special school board meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to put into place plans for providing meals, staff working, etc.
Dunk said all activities are canceled during the two weeks and decisions beyond that will be discussed at the board meeting on Tuesday. He said the point of contact for parents to get ahold of will be the school website, the superintendent and the main office staff.
Greenfield Elementary Principal Paul Wilson also stated this is new territory. They will use Monday as a snow day and will wait for more information from OPI to understand and implement what is needed moving forward. “As we receive information, we will share it with you,” Wilson said. “Once again, we will update as information is provided.”
Gov. Steve Bullock on Sunday announced a set of directives and guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable Montanans, including closing of public K-12 schools, social distancing measures and limiting visitation at nursing home facilities.
“As governor, it is my top priority to protect the health and safety of Montanans, particularly our most vulnerable, at a time when we face the potential for extraordinary health risks from coronavirus in our state,” Bullock said in a news release issued at about 4:49 p.m. “Social distancing is one of the most important primary protective measures to flatten the curve of this virus. I cannot underscore the seriousness of following these measures to help our neighbors, friends and families.”
Bullock directed Montana’s public K-12 schools to close starting tomorrow, March 16 until March 27. During this time, schools will engage in planning to provide arrangements to provide free meals to students who need them, pursuant to a waiver obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and to provide for all other matters and services that students need in the event of future or ongoing closure. Schools will continue to receive all state funding during this two-week closure.
The state will work with schools during this period to evaluate and consider next steps as needed. The decision to close schools is to slow the spread and is not in response to an outbreak in schools.
“I recognize that our schools often serve as a lifeline for families and that this decision is going to have disruption on Montanans over the coming weeks. I’m committed to working with schools, communities and public health to minimize the impact. I encourage businesses to do everything they can to support families as well,” Bullock said.
To mitigate the impact of school closures on families, Governor Bullock encourages all employers to be generous with their employee sick and paid leave policies during this time.
Governor Bullock is strongly recommending that the public limits all gatherings, especially those more than 50 people, in every community across the state. Governor Bullock is also recommending that individuals over the age of 60 or who are immunocompromised or with chronic health conditions do not participate in gatherings of more than 20 people. He also recommends that parents should avoid, if possible, placing children for childcare with grandparents or individuals over the age of 60 or immunocompromised persons.
Visitation in Montana’s nursing homes is suspended except for certain compassionate care situations. People who meet the exception for visitation will undergo a screening to determine whether they have traveled in the last two weeks, are residing where community spread is occurring, or if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
In addition to taking part in regular briefing calls with the country’s governors and the White House, Governor Bullock has consulted with doctors and other public health authorities and school leaders to develop efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Montana.