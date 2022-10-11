The sixth annual Pheasant Fest fundraiser for Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front is set for Oct. 15 at the Fairfield Community Hall.
The doors open at 5 p.m. and activities start at 5:30 p.m. It costs $10 a person to attend. There will be three food trucks on hand for those wishing to enjoy a meal: Top Notch and La Ma Cucina for dinner and Tin Can for dessert with payment made directly to the vendors. There will be a cash bar offered by the Fairfield VFW Bar.
Throughout the evening, there will be silent auction items to bid on and a live auction. There will be several board squares for sale with larger prize items. Board chairman Steve Lettengarver said the auction items and prizes range from guns to trips, to a half of beef or a night on the Christmas Trolley in Great Falls.
“We appreciate the donations from area businesses and individuals, and those contributed from throughout the state. The response has been impressive,” Lettengarver said. “We are still accepting new or gently used items to be included in baskets or gift certificates.” Donations will need to be at the community hall by Saturday afternoon or by contacting Lettengarver at 406-590-2744 or fellow board member Cory Copenhaver at 406-781-1688. Items can also be dropped off at Greenfields Irrigation District, Front Range Assisted Living or Fairfield Drug Store.
There isn’t a live pheasant hunt involved with the event, but those attending can take part in a “hunt” where they pick out a colored bird and take part in a series of fun activities in the hopes of being the lucky winner.
This is a fun and social event and parents are welcome to bring children, however Lettengarver said there are no games or activities for children.
The Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front board members are hosting the event. In addition to Lettengarver and Vice Chairman Copenhaver, serving on the board are Secretary Jean Schroeder, Treasurer Liz Anderson and board members Chelsea Schilling, Shane Kolwyck and Levi Ostberg.
Lettengarver said last year the event was held at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau, where $24,000 was raised. That dollar amount topped the previous high of around $21,000.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Lettengarver said. The group did not hold the event two years ago because of the ongoing concerns of COVID-19. Like many groups, Lettengarver said Farm In the Dell has found it challenging to raise funds over the past year and a half. Grants aren’t as plentiful as they once were, he added. The organization is nonprofit have their 501(c)3 status.
“Last year’s Pheasant Fest was great, and we are hoping for the same response to the fundraiser again this year,” Lettengarver said.
Funds raised support the Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front project at Fairfield — building a place where adults with intellectual disabilities can live and work, remaining a part of the area they have grown up in.
The state has a home and community-based waiver program that assists individuals with intellectual disabilities in purchasing needed supports and services such as day programs, group homes, supports to help with daily living skills and more. There are approximately 1,300 people on this waiting list with an estimated wait time of 10 years to be selected, according to Schroeder. “There are a limited number of group home slots available,” she said. “When an individual’s name is drawn from the waiting list and needs a group home slot, individuals are offered the slot where the openings are. It frequently happens that the open slot may be on the other side of the state, far from friends and family members.”
Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front was started by a group of local residents with the hope to ease housing options for adults with intellectual disabilities while remaining near their families and the communities they know and love. As caregivers age, they sometimes struggle with providing the care needed for their adult children with disabilities. Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front hopes to be an affordable option for these individuals while remaining close to those they love. The group purchased 15-plus undeveloped acres on the edge of Fairfield in 2018.
Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front has successfully remained debt free to this point. To date they have installed gas, water and power to the home site at the farm in addition to a well. The irrigation system was upgraded this year to allow easier access to watering the entire acreage at the farm. Also, this year, a barn was constructed on the property. Funds have been raised to put up corrals at the barn and will be installed soon. Plans too are in the process to host a community garden at the farm.
Their next big project is to build a residence. “It is a major undertaking and involves the biggest push for capital,” he added. “Given prices of lumber, it could mean $400,000 to $700,000 on any given day.”
Several of the potential grants that are viable possibilities to fund these big projects for the Farm require having half the funds prior to applying for the grant. FIDRMF is working hard to raise these funds, Schroeder.
We welcome your ideas, input and financial support assisting us in this process, Lettengarver said.
The land has been in hay crop since it was purchased and the profits from the hay sales are also being used to help with building on the farm.
“It is taking longer than we anticipated but it hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of those working to make the farm a reality,” Lettengarver said. They will continue to hold fundraisers, accept donations and apply for grants and loans. The farm will not be funded through state or federal programs.
The goal is for the residents of the Farm to give back to the Rocky Mountain Front community in ways that include a local farmers market, opportunities for the residents to interact with the community on the Farm and to support local businesses.
To make a tax-deductible financial contribution to this project, a check can be mailed to Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front, P.O. Box 174, Fairfield, MT 59436. Online donations can be made at https://formsvault.net/farminthedellrmf/donate.php. Thank you for your continued support of Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front.
For additional information on the fundraiser or the Farm in the Dell program or to donate, contact Lettengarver at 406-590-2744 or Copenhaver at 406-781-1688.