Robert Preston, a seventh grader from Greenfield Elementary School, was the winner of the 2022 Teton County Spelling Bee.
Preston’s last two words he successfully spelled to win the spelling bee were “paisley” and “cornucopia.” Finishing in second place was Choteau seventh grader Natalie Hodgskiss.
The top two spellers placed during the spelling bee’s fifth round. There were 58 spellers from Choteau, Dutton/Brady, Fairfield, Greenfield and Power elementary schools who qualified for the yearly spelling bee that was held in the Choteau Public Schools auditorium on Feb. 8.
There were 34 participants who spelled their word correctly during the first round of competition. That number dwindled by a handful of spellers in the next three rounds. Overall, they spelled 155 words.
Teton County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Session congratulated the students on a successful spelling bee and praised them for their hard work in making the bee from their local schools and representing their schools at the county bee.
Sessions and Choteau’s Superintendent/Elementary Principal Chuck Gameon presented each of the participants with a medal and certificate.
Trophies were given to the top two placers. The Choteau Soroptimists Club provided the medals and trophies for the spelling bee and cash awards to the top two spellers to assist them in attending the state spelling bee. Preston will represent Teton County at the state spelling bee in Bozeman on March 12.
Choteau Public Schools Title I tutor Mary Smith was the pronouncer for the bee. Serving as judges were Choteau Principal Wendi Hammond, Clerk Patty Mellinger and teacher Karen Crawford and secretary Jaqui Hadlock recorded the bee for the judges to replay any words the judges were unable to hear.
The number of spellers from the schools in Teton County is determined by the enrollment in the elementary, with one speller for every five students. A school district can choose to enter as many students up to that number from fifth through eighth grades.
The spelling bee is a longstanding tradition in Teton County. Sessions has the names of winners going back to 1978. The 2020 county spelling bee was held on Feb. 24, just two weeks before school districts went to remote learning because of COVID-19. The county did not hold a spelling bee in 2021.
Sessions said it was great to hold a spelling bee this year and that she was impressed with all of the students, as always.
Qualifying for the county spelling bee from each of the schools were:
Greenfield: Weston Murphy, Connor Beachy, Elissa Pearson, Tyler Poole, Robert Preston, Willa Cowgill, Khylen Brown and Jorja Morris.
Power: Cannon Stewart, James Gilbert, Tanner Vick, Remington Licht, Hannah Anderson and Mason Vick.
Fairfield: Kash Bouma, Cal Hatch, Ryan Mathison, Travis Waugaman, Kendall Kolste, Cyler Yeager, Brady Huhn, Angus Lidstrom, Kody Warden, Avery Banner, Austin Mangold, Kyndal Becker, Rebekah Wall, Landri Pitcher, Breckin Mooney, Josi Harrell, Angel Kennedy, Devin Lonner, Kameron Lidstrom and Brendon Schenk.
Choteau: Steely Stubblefield, Avery Martin, Dillon Field, Camdyn Thompson, Lucy Armstrong, Kaden Miller, Payson Allaire, Natalie Hodgskiss, Surenity Messier, Raena Freeman, Halli DeShaw, Anna Paulson, Addi Christensen, Madysen Adams, Elias Lee, Ava Gunderson, Brooklyn Peebles, Kael Meyer, Kohen Armstrong, Rudy Herman and Kurtis Styren.
Dutton/Brady: Kirsten Miller, Kirsten Rainville and Amelia Schuler.