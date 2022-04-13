The annual Chamber of Commerce Easter egg hunt and the Fourth of July community fireworks fundraiser are set for Saturday, April 16, at the Choteau City Park and Pavilion.
It’s been two years since the fireworks fundraiser has been held and this years’ new organizers are Cody Marney and Kate Lohman, who hope everyone will turn out to help raise money for the fireworks show.
The fireworks fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pavilion while the Easter egg hunt, for children 10 and younger, is set for 1 p.m. in the Choteau City Park.
All Choteau businesses and professional people are asked to supply eggs, preferably candy or plastic, for the hunt, according to Tom Frownfelder, the new coordinator for the event.
Each business is asked to donate three dozen plastic eggs (filled with candy or goodies) as it takes about 2,000 eggs to cover the different hunting areas for the five age groups. Those preparing eggs are asked to tape them shut so they won’t spring open as they are tossed out for the hunt.
Candy in eggs should be individually wrapped since they will be placed on the ground. If businesses are placing coins in plastic eggs as a special bonus to the finders, they should label those sacks of eggs separately so that they are placed in areas where older children will be hunting eggs. These eggs won’t be put out for toddlers and little children who could choke on a coin.
Businesses can drop their eggs off at the Choteau City Office, Main Street Express, the Choteau Acantha, the Flying Bison Mercantile or 2 Buck’s Inc., before 5 p.m. on April 15. Any business or individual whose eggs have not been dropped off by then should take them to the park before 10 a.m. on April 16.
Children 2 and younger and 3- and 4-year-olds will hunt on the east side of the Pavilion; 5- and 6-year-olds will hunt in the large area north of the pavilion; and 7- and 8-year-olds and 9- and 10-year-olds will hunt in the campground area south of the Pavilion.
Signs advising parents of the various areas for the different age groups will also be set up in the park.
As in recent years, Gorder Jensen Funeral Home is providing special prizes per age group. Children will find the winning prize ticket in special eggs in the park. They can redeem the tickets for the prizes (bicycles) in the Pavilion after the egg hunt concludes.
The Funeral Home will also be selling raffle tickets for a camping gear set, including a tent, sleeping bag, cooler, hammock and chair. The tickets cost $5 each and proceeds help fund the purchase of the egg hunt prizes.
A Teton County sheriff’s deputy will sound the siren at 1 p.m. to kick off the hunt. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will take place as scheduled since it takes only moments and exposure to the elements is brief. Families who plan to come and eat at the fireworks fundraiser luncheon, starting at 11 a.m. in the pavilion, are asked to please make sure that their children stay outside the cordoned-off egg hunt areas of the park until the egg hunt starts.
The fireworks fundraiser, sponsored by the Choteau Chamber and other civic clubs, will start at 11 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. The fundraiser will feature carnival games for children, a silent auction for shoppers, a free-will luncheon and a bake sale.
Marney and Lohman said they hope families in the area will find time on this busy Easter weekend to support the fireworks event.
“I know that the Choteau business community is donating many very nice items for the silent auction and the 4-H youth are working hard to serve a tasty luncheon,” Marney said. “I hope that community members will turn out to support the fundraiser and enjoy a great community event.”
The annual fireworks display costs more than $13,000 and is funded entirely through donations. The current balance of the fireworks account is $8,330 and includes $2,200 raised earlier this spring in a cash calendar raffle.
Anyone who is unable to attend but still wants to make a cash donation can do so through the Choteau City Office, P.O. Box 619, Choteau, MT 59422. Those wishing to make a donation using a credit card can go online to: gofundme.com/choteaufireworks.
The fireworks fundraiser is a community effort, sponsored by the Choteau Chamber of Commerce, the Soroptimists, Lions, 4-H’ers and Choteau volunteer firefighters. The various attractions at this year’s fundraiser are:
Silent Auction
Organizers have been soliciting auction item donations from Choteau businesses and individuals. The auction will open at 11 a.m. and bids will be placed on items throughout the event with the final call for bids at 1:45 p.m. The silent auction traditionally raises more than half of the proceeds of the fireworks benefit. Donations are continuing to come in and include: gift certificates to area businesses, craft items, home decor, children’s games and toys, clothing, artwork, and much more. To make an auction item donation, please call Marney at 406-590-5698 and drop the item off at the Choteau Acantha by 5 p.m. on April 15.
4-H Sloppy Joes and Hot Dogs
Choteau 4-H members and leaders from the Spring Creek, Old Agency and Eager Beavers clubs will host a freewill luncheon featuring sloppy joes, hotdogs, fresh vegetables and a homemade dessert. The luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. until the kitchen runs out of food.
Carnival Games
The Choteau Lions will be on hand with a selection of carnival games for children, including beanbag throws, the fish pond, a balloon-dart game, the cake walk, a shooting gallery, ring toss and more. They will also have bingo and other games of chance throughout the event. The Lions will sell chips for the games and children can win prizes at the games of chance. Chips will cost $.25 each.
Bake Sale
The Choteau Soroptimists will host a bake sale and will take donations for the sale through the day of the event. Bake sale items will include breads, pies, cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more. Anyone wanting to donate baked goods should contact Sally Haas of the Soroptimists or drop items off at the Choteau Pavilion by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
50/50 Raffle
Organizers will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets at the door with the raffle to be drawn at 2 p.m.
Tickets will sell for $1 per chance or an arm’s length for $5.
Bone Marrow Donor Registration
New this year, fundraiser Chairman Cody Marney will have a booth at the fireworks fundraiser to sign up donors for the Gift of Life program. Potential donors need to be between the ages of 18 and 35 and in good health. Swabbing and required paperwork will be done at the booth.