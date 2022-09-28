Mountain View Cooperative, a 105-year-old consumer-owned company based in Black Eagle, is purchasing Kelly’s Service, a service station and retail and bulk fuel dealer, located at 215 S. Main Ave. in Choteau, both companies said in mid-September.
The change of ownership is official on Oct. 1 and marks the end of the Kelly family’s owner-ship of the shop, which started in with Frank and Shirley Kelly in late 1971 and has spanned 51 years of service to customers in Choteau and Teton County.
Art Schmidt, the chief executive officer of Mountain View Cooperative, and Tim and Sheree Kelly, the husband-and-wife team that owns the service station, announced the sale of the service sta-tion on Sept. 15 and 16, respectively.
Mountain View Cooperative, founded in 1916, has business operations in Big Sandy, Black Eagle, Brady, Collins, Conrad, Dutton, Fairfield, Fort Benton, Great Falls, Helena, Lincoln, Power, Ulm and White Sulphur Springs.
The company’s four major sales areas are retail (including convenience and farm stores, tire shops, feed stores and two bars and casinos in Ulm and Lincoln with a new one planned in Black Eagle before the end of this year); energy services at five sites in north-central Montana selling retail and bulk fuel, gasoline and diesel as well as propane; agronomy sales of fertilizer, seed and agricultural chemicals; and grain purchases, centered at the high-speed shuttle loading facility at Collins.
The cooperative has nearly 15,000 patrons, 1,600 stockholders and employs more than 240 workers. The co-op is governed by a nine-member board of directors, including four Teton County farmer/ranchers — Mark Lacher of Fairfield, Seth Woodhouse and Gary Gunderson of Power and Dan Schuler of Dutton, who is the board president. Other board members are Todd Dahl of Great Falls, Rollie Schlepp of Conrad, Trent Townsend of White Sulphur Springs, Tyler Starman of Fort Benton and Del Styren of Brady.
Kelly’s Service employs Tim and Sheree Kelly and one other worker. The shop sells diesel, gasoline, propane and tires and services and repairs vehicles.
Tim’s parents, Frank and Shirley, purchased the then-Husky service station from Al Warneke and his wife in late 1971. The Warnekes, who had previously run a fuel business in Pendroy, had op-erated the station for seven years and were forced to sell and retire because of ill health, according to an article in the Feb. 10, 1972, Choteau Acantha.
The Kellys had lived in Choteau since 1948. Frank had worked for Choteau Feed and Seed since 1958 and had previously worked for the Choteau Ford garage owned by Al Barton. When they bought the service station, their daughter, Karen, was married and living in New Mexico, their oldest son Terry was teaching in Bainville Public Schools, their son Lonnie was attending Northern Mon-tana College at Havre and their younger sons, Tim and Rod, were both students at Choteau High School.
In May of 1973, the Kellys hosted an open house for customers and community members to showcase the new service station building, which they had purchased from a gas station owner in Great Falls. They had Scotty Zion move the station to Choteau. Reporting on the open house, the Acantha wrote, “Since that time, the old service station building was removed and a modern two-stall building was moved in. The grounds have been improved in the bulk area as well as the area around the station to offer ample parking and can better facilitate service to large trucks. In addition to the service station business, the Kellys operate the Husky bulk operation at Choteau.”
Through the years, Lonnie, Tim and Rod all worked with their parents at the service station, and in 1991, when Frank and Shirley were ready to retire, Tim and Sheree, who were ranching in Ore-gon, moved back to Choteau and purchased the business.
Just like Frank and Shirley, Tim and Sheree ran the business as a family operation. Their chil-dren, Dave and Dawn, both worked at the station and their grandchildren, Dominic Streich and Lila Bradley, have also worked there over the years.
Tim has worked as the lead mechanic and Sheree has been the business manager, all while running their own farm and ranch east of Choteau, following their children’s and grandchildren’s school and sports activities, and supporting local causes including the hospital, Choteau Public Schools athletics, 4-H, FFA and the 4th of July fireworks fundraiser, to name a few.
Through the years, Tim has served on the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, has been a member of the Teton Cooperative Canal Co. for 37 years, working as a ditch rider and serving as pres-ident and board member. He has also been a member of the Choteau Sportsmen’s Club.
His father was a World War II and Korean War veteran and his mother was a long-time mem-ber of the Choteau Soroptimists and the Teton Medical Center Auxiliary.
In an interview on Sept. 16, the Kellys said they are in their 60s now and were looking for buyers for the business so that their customers would not see a break in service. Neither of their children were interested in taking over the family business as their son works as a truck driver in Billings and their daughter is a registered nurse at the hospital in Choteau.
Tim said he had three possible buyers and chose Mountain View Cooperative because he be-lieves the customer-owned co-op has deep roots in rural Montana and will continue to invest in rural Montana.
“We always had good customers. Choteau has treated us really well,” Tim said. “Mountain View Co-op is a good fit for my customers in Choteau.”
In an interview on Sept. 15, Schmidt said Mountain View Cooperative has had a 15-year rela-tionship with the Kelly family as the service station has purchased its fuel from Mountain View Coop-erative via Cenex/Harvest States for resale to its customers.
Schmidt said, “We thought this was a great fit for us.”
Moving into the Choteau market with this purchase, dovetails with the company’s express emphasis on serving Montana’s small rural communities. “It’s exciting for us,” Schmidt said, adding that MVC has four employees who live in Choteau and work in the surrounding communities.
Often, when businesses grow, they leave small towns and migrate to larger towns, but that is not MVC’s business plan, Schmidt said, adding that his bosses are the nine farmers and ranchers who serve on the governing board, representing all the patrons and stockholders.
Dave Douglas, the cooperative’s retail division manager, said the co-op board has approved this sale with an open-ended discussion for improvements and expansion. Once the sale is completed, he said, MVC plans to “pause” the mechanic shop operation but will continue with 24/7 fuel sales through the cardtrol system at the pumps.
One of the company’s four employees here will be assigned to check the facility regularly, making sure it stays clean and in operation.
Douglas said customers needing vehicle service and repair will be encouraged to take their vehicles to the shops in Dutton or Fairfield.
Schmidt said MVC wants to take a few months to look at the potential for repositioning the business, investing in the infrastructure and expanding services there. Something on the company’s “radar,” he said is to look at updating the building to where it could be a staffed business and where customers would be able to make more purchases than fuel.
Douglas said the board and company remain committed to the Choteau community and the operation of the Kelly family business. “I’m pretty proud to say MVC hasn’t exited a community that it has been involved in,” he said.
Schmidt said MVC is a healthy business that reported more than $250 million in sales in the past fiscal year. The co-operative’s annual stockholders meeting is in October and it will hold regular board elections at that time. The cooperative has about 1,600 stockholders, who are able to vote. Voting members must be active farmers and ranchers.
The board members include one representative each from Teton, Pondera, Chouteau and Cas-cade counties and five at-large directors.
Referring to Choteau, Douglas said, “Our board of directors are just really excited to be part of that community.”
Anyone living in their service area can apply to become a patron of the cooperative. Those who become patrons are rewarded each year with a percentage of the company’s profits pro-rated based on the amount of business each patron does with the cooperative. In 2022, the cooperative is on track to give back almost $5 million to their 15,000 patrons.
Tim and Sheree said they will miss their customers and the support they have been able to give the community but are confident that MVC will also be a good member of the Choteau business community, saying “yes” whenever local groups and organizations come by asking for a donation to help fund local programs and events.
Tim said he will particularly miss his elderly customers, who he was happy to pump fuel for, take care of their cars and make sure they drove safe vehicles. “They’ve been so good to me, we gave it back to them,” he said.
The Kellys are inviting all their customers and members of the community to a customer ap-preciation day and farewell on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the service station. They’ll be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers and enjoying one last visit with their regulars.
They said they plan to stay on their farm and ranch and spend more time working with their cattle and raising hay. They are also keeping their seasonal snowplowing business.