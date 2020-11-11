With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, the board of the nonprofit Choteau Arts has been busily working with key volunteers to open an arts and crafts gallery.
“Choteau Arts Gallery & Gifts” will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will be open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 204 Main Ave. N.
Formerly known as the Choteau Community Art Studio, Choteau Arts is a nonprofit organization, governed by a volunteer board, including President Susan Luinstra, Vice President Clay Crawford, Secretary Karen Ferris, Treasurer Kathy Jones and members Elizabeth Jorden, Julienne Gramm, Kristen Boroff, Leslie Kesler and Claire Hodgskiss.
The organization was founded in 2002 by a trio of art supporters — Jorden, Dulcie Belanger and Heather Vale — to promote visual and fine arts, including painting, sculpture and pottery, and some performing arts. It was designed to give local artists a place to work and to bring arts programs and classes to children and adults.
Through the years, the organization has offered many painting and craft classes, some music classes and has sponsored performing artists for an annual barn dance and pie social as well as the live theater program, Shakespeare in the Parks.
The organization has been in many different locations in Choteau and has been in its current building since last year. The new space is all on one level, handicapped accessible, and more visible as a Main Street business. The gallery is in the front quarter of the building, while middle half is where classes are offered and the back quarter houses the clay studio, recently augmented with a grant from 3 Rivers Communications.
Now, the organization is nearly ready to open its first retail venture, giving artists and artisans a place to sell their works on commission. The gallery will give Choteau Arts a new revenue stream, helping the nonprofit raise money to pay for its rent and utilities at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the regular class schedule.
Last week, board members Luinstra, Kesler and Ferris met with the Acantha to talk about the plans for the gallery and gift shop.
Ferris said community members Peggy Guthrie and Phyllis Bechtold have been the real push behind the gallery. “They have just really worked hard on this,” she said.
Guthrie, a retired ranchwife, will serve as the volunteer director of the gallery and is so excited to see it open next week, Ferris said. Her daughter, Kelly Bruneau, and granddaughter, Marlow Phillips, have, contributed to the effort, helping with new logo design and getting a Facebook page and a website up.
Others, including Old West Lumber, the Flying U Ranch and Lloyd and Shelly Walker of Dutton, have helped with donations of materials and labor to create a beautiful gallery, tastefully showcasing original art, prints, notecards, pottery, scarves, jewelry, blankets and gift items that range from less than $10 to several hundred dollars.
“This is where people will find one-of-a-kind items,” Kesler said.
Guthrie, who dropped by the gallery during the interview, said, “We will be rotating pieces, so people will have to keep coming in. We will be showing new things all the time.”
Ferris said she hopes the gallery and gift shop will be a positive addition to Choteau’s retail offerings. “We are so grateful that people are wanting to do this,” she said.
The pandemic has been hard on artists and crafters because they have not been able to travel the art and craft show circuit to sell their works. “Part of the impetus here was to offer a space for artists and crafters to show their work and be able to sell it,” Luinstra said.
Artists and artisans will place their pieces in the gallery on consignment and donate 30% of the sales price to the organization.
Luinstra said as soon as it is safe to do so, the organization will go back to offering art classes to bring in revenue, but in the meantime, sales from the gallery will help keep the doors open in addition to a new fund drive called “Patron of the Arts.”
Kesler, a talented artist who pioneered the Painting for the Pantry fundraiser earlier this year, is leading the Patron of the Arts campaign.
This drive offers donors a chance to win an original 18x24-inch painting, donated by Kesler, called “Along the Teton.” Donation levels are: Enthusiasts, $20 and higher; Artisans, $200 and higher; Connoisseurs, $500 and higher; and Masterpieces, $1,000 and higher. The year-long campaign will culminate with the drawing for Kesler’s painting.
Donations can be sent to Choteau Arts at P.O. Box 62, Choteau, MT 59422 or done via credit card on the organization’s website, www.choteauarts.org.
Kesler said she also donated the copyright of the painting to the studio so it can make and sell notecards or magnets or other merchandise picturing the painting.
Ferris said the organization will be sending out funding letters as part of the campaign this fall, and the board is hoping for a generous response.
Kesler said she also hopes the fund drive raises awareness of Choteau Arts.
“I think the biggest thing is just getting people to realize that there is something here,” she said. “I think there are people who don’t even know what Choteau Arts is.”
Ferris said the board has high hopes for programming in the future, which may include yoga classes, workshops with artists, talks on artwork and more.
Luinstra said, “It’s just so exciting to have a space that works so well for us, an opportunity to stretch out and offer more for people.”
Luinstra said the classes offered at the studio are designed for people of all ages and skill levels. No one should be afraid to come and take a class here. “It’s not just about fine art, it’s about everyone,” she said. “We want everyone to feel welcome.”
Kesler said, “I’ve had people say they wanted to take a class, but they don’t know how to paint. I say to them, everyone has artistic skill, and coming to a class, you will find yours. You will leave saying, I didn’t know I could do that.”
Kesler said anyone who wants to volunteer time at the gallery or studio should contact a board member because all volunteers are welcome. Anyone wanting to teach a class in the future should also call.
Ferris said she hopes the grand opening has a good turnout, and the board is working hard to make sure it can be done safely with plenty of hand sanitizer, social distancing and masks for anyone who doesn’t have one.
Luinstra said Choteau Arts hopes the gallery will support community development and become a draw for visitors. Kesler said art fans could do day trips to the area, visiting Andy Watson’s Big Sky Pottery in Fairfield, checking out the Choteau Arts gallery and then driving to Augusta to shop at Latigo & Lace’s coffee shop and art and gift boutique.