Teton County reported only two new cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 15 to 21 and as of Monday, Feb. 22, had only four active cases and one person hospitalized from the viral illness, Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said.
This is the fewest number of cases the county has reported in months and dovetails with a statewide decline in new cases. The two new cases in the county, reported on Feb. 18, are a girl, aged 10 to 19, and a woman in her 30s.
The county has now had 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is continuing to vaccinate people eligible for Phase 1B through vaccination clinics the first three Friday of each month. Those eligible for Phase 1B are people ages 70 and older, Native Americans and other people of color, and people 60 and older who have the following underlying health conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Down Syndrome, heart disease, compromised immune system from organ transplant, severe obesity (a Body Mass Index of 40 or more kg/m2), sickle cell disease and Type I and Type II diabetes. Medical providers on a case-by-case basis may also include individuals who have other conditions that place them at an elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.
According to the state COVID-19 website, healthcare providers have administered 1,207 doses of Moderna vaccine to Teton County residents who qualified under the Phase 1A and Phase 1B definitions, and 358 county residents are now fully vaccinated.
TCHD Director Melissa Moyer said the department administered 78 first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 19 and 106 second doses to complete the series. The next clinic in Choteau for Phase 1B people is set for March 5 at the Choteau Pavilion.
The TCHD is receiving 100 doses of vaccine a week, and is holding vaccination clinic the first three Fridays of the month. The fourth week of the month, the department is sending its 100 doses to Frontier Family Practice. Moyer said last week’s winter weather delayed some vaccine shipments and the county on Monday had not yet received the 100 doses to send to Frontier Family Practice though she expected the vaccine to arrive on Feb. 23.
People planning to get vaccinated in Fairfield should contact Frontier Family Practice at 467-3447.
All others can register for the March 5 clinic in Choteau by going to the county website at tetoncomt.org and clicking on the “Teton County COVID-19 Information” button. On the next page, click on the “COVID-19 Vaccination Information” button. On the next page, scroll down to the Clinic Date & Location list. Click on “Register” next to the March 5, 2021 clinic. (That button won’t say “Register” until registration opens on March 4. Before registration opens, the button instead says “NOT YET OPEN.”)
If a person did not get an appointment in the March 5 clinic and was placed on a waiting list, that waiting list is only good for the March 5 clinic. When registration opens for subsequent clinics, people will have to go online and register again for that clinic and for subsequent clinics until they successfully get an appointment.
Anyone needing assistance to register for vaccination can call the Teton County Health Department at 466-2562.
Moyer said the Health Department is also rolling out “Project Access” this week to reach people who are homebound and eligible for the vaccine. Those eligible for the at-home service must be 70 or older or age 18-69 with an underlying health condition who are homebound or who do not have access to transportation.
Moyer said Project Access hasn’t had a lot of takers yet, but she encourages anyone who knows of a homebound person who meets the eligibility criteria to let the Health Department know by calling or emailing health@tetonmt.org. The TCHD is also asking local senior centers, home health workers, food pantries, the Teton County Council on Aging, and others to help inform qualifying individuals that this service is available to them.
Moyer said the TCHD is still recommending that people continue to take precautions not to get infected, including wearing a mask in public places, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and staying home when ill.
“We really want to emphasize to people to be respectful of the preventative measures businesses have in place to protect their employees and their customers,” Moyer said.
As Gov. Greg Gianforte has lifted business capacity and hours restrictions and removed the facial mask mandate, the senior citizen centers in Teton County have received the go ahead to reopen the centers in Choteau, Dutton, Fairfield and Power. The director of the Council on Aging which oversees the senior centers in the region informed the councils of each of the facilities they could once again open for dining in.
According to the Choteau Senior Center correspondent for the Acantha, the last meal that was served in person there was on March 17, 2020. The four centers in the county continued to serve meals that could be picked up or were delivered by Meals on Wheels programs.
The hours of the individual centers vary.
It has been suggested that the centers continue to follow the TCHD guidelines of maintaining social distance, sanitizing hands, not coming to a center if one is feeling ill and wearing a mask except while eating.
At Power, lunches will still be served at noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Monday night dinners are pending and will resume at a later date. Take out will still be available and delivered to the car.
Additional information on the Choteau center is included the weekly column on page 6 of today’s paper.
For additional information on Dutton and Fairfield senior center hours and opening policies, contact the centers directly.