July 26 — 9:20 a.m., Choteau resident filed a complaint with a deputy.
— 12:12 p.m., Choteau resident notified the Sheriff’s Office that someone had cut through his grain field.
— 5:25 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received calls regarding a man walking in the southbound lane of Interstate 15 causing a traffic concern.
July 27 — 12:50 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 13156 U.S. Highway 200 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:15 a.m., Choteau resident filed a complaint about dogs chasing his horses.
— 1:40 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a man who had fallen on Main Avenue in Choteau and transported him to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 2:12 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from Frontier Family Practice to Benefis.
— 3:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist.
— 3:47 p.m., Dutton and Power volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid on a wildland fire in Cascade County.
— 4:40 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 with hazard lights on causing a traffic concern.
— 10:09 p.m., Pendroy VFD and quick response unit and Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 11 Front St. N. and Choteau transported a patient to BTMC. Mercy Flight was contacted for possible transport but canceled before being dispatched.
— 10:27 p.m., deputy attempted to pick up an individual in Choteau on a warrant.
— 11:44 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Teton County resident.
July 28 — 12:58 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 10:39 a.m., deputy investigated a vehicle that was stuck in a field at Third Road Northeast and 13th Lane Northeast that appeared to be abandoned with its door left open.
— 11 a.m., Choteau ambulance was paged to 1880 10th Road N.E. but was canceled en route.
— 11:01 a.m., Fairfield resident asked for assistance with a possible scam letter.
— 11:02 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Dutton resident after being contacted by the Dutton Post Office since the individual had not picked up mail for more than a month.
— 11:41 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified that a house was vandalized.
— 12:37 p.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance with a minor.
— 2:31 p.m., dispatch notified of a fender bender accident in a Choteau parking lot with no damage to either vehicle.
— 6:21 p.m., deputy investigated a 9-1-1 call in which the party making the call could not be understood.
— 9:58 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was made aware of possible threats being made to individuals by an ex-employee on an area ranch.
— 10:27 p.m., deputy responded to individuals hanging around a Fairfield business and possibly looking through vehicles. One minor who what appeared to be alcohol was detained by the deputy and turned over to a parent.
July 29 — 12:11 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 61 First Road S.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 12:34 a.m., deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 and issued a warning for improperly working headlights.
—10:05 a.m., Choteau resident reported her vehicle had been side-swiped while parked in the hospital parking lot the previous day.
— 11:38 a.m., a two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported in Fairfield.
— 1:52 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Dutton resident who was possibly suicidal.
— 2:52 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County and transported the patient to a location to meet Mercy Flight.
— 3:46 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a power line that was sparking causing a fire. They stayed on scene until the utility company arrived.
— 4:42 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist with the Conrad Police Department.
— 4:54 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:52 p.m., motorist reported a couple that was stopped to fix a flat tire on U.S. Highway 89 and Junction 44 and began arguing and drove off without fixing the tire.
— 7:33 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy regarding a property dispute.
— 11:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a motorist possibly in distress just south of Central Avenue in Collins.
July 30 — 8:14 a.m., dispatch was notified of a fender bender at the Fairfield football field.
— 9:39 a.m., a Teton Canyon Road resident reported his mailbox along with the mail was stolen.
— 10:15 a.m., deputy investigated a report of dogs harassing horses on Airport Road in Choteau.
— 2:04 p.m., Pendroy VFD assisted Pondera County with a grass fire off Secondary Highway 219.
— 2:15 p.m., Pendroy VFD returned to the previous grass fire that had restarted.
— 11:49 p.m., Fairfield resident reported he witnessed a neighbor intentionally kill the caller’s pet cat.
July 31 – 12:54 a.m., Choteau resident reported possible suspicious activity at a neighbor’s house that has already been vandalized a couple times.
— 6:19 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:06 a.m., Power resident called to say the truck he previously reported stuck in a field is still there and he would like it removed.
— 2:43 p.m., Dutton and Power VFDs responded to a grass fire off Secondary Highway 379. The Knees, Fairfield and Pendroy VFDs also assisted with the fire.
—7:18 p.m., deputy assisted in locating a Choteau individual who was later than expected in returning from a hike to Our Lake.
— 8:30 p.m., Choteau resident reported possible witness tampering.