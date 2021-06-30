Numbers were down from previous years but the enthusiasm of those participating in the 2021 Teton County 4-H Fair held June 19 and 23-26 was right at the top, from the interview judging to the dog show and all the animal projects.
There are 173 4-H members this year from Teton County, and 111 participated in the fair. There are seven clubs in the county: Old Agency, Eager Eagles, Challenging Champs, Prairie Stars, Spring Creek/Eager Beavers, Rocky Mountain Top Shots Club and the Teton County 4-H Horse Club.
More than a dozen volunteer judges interviewed and decided ribbons on close to 350 projects at the Choteau Pavilion. The number of projects was down from last year. One parent commented to Teton County Extension Agent Jane Wolery that given the year, they were not frequenting stores and buying supplies, which may have impacted the results. Also, supply chain issues and prices may have impacted a few things, including price of wood, as woodworking projects were down.
There were 12 judges for the interview judging. Among the judges were agents from other counties, Roubie Younkin, Valley County; Janell Barber, Chouteau County; Mikayla Paul, Meagher County; and Kim Woodring, Toole County. Additionally, there were a retired and former agents, Jona McNamee, retired from Cascade County, and Mark Major, former agent from Teton County, who judged. Karen Forseth, Teton County agent, judged livestock project books and Hayley Ries, MSU Extension intern, helped judge.
Ashley Belanger was the small animal judge and Jess Moody the large animals judge.
There were approximately 10 small animal entries including chickens, rabbits, cats and dogs and 29 market beef and one beef breeding, two market goat and two breeding goats, six market lambs and two breeding lambs, and 33 market swine and two breeding swine.
In the 4-H livestock sale, club members sold their market animals. They sold 33 market pigs, whose average weight was 272 pounds. The highest pig sold for $7.75 a pound with the average sale price for the pigs at $5.60. They also sold 29 market beef animals, whose average weight was 1,331 pounds. The steers sold for an average of $3.03 a pound with the highest animals going for $5.50 a pound. Six 4-H members sold market lambs, whose average weight was 111 pounds. The lambs sold for an average of $4.91 a pound with the top price $6.25. Two market goats sold with weights of 92 and 75 pounds each and selling for an average of $6.12 a pound.
Friends of 4-H awards were given to Jerry Collins with Collins Auction Service, Ryan Perry with Western Livestock Auction and the Teton County Health Department.
The individual dog, small animals, swine, sheep and steer awards were as follows:
Dog — showmanship: Saber Allen, grand; Myles Allen, reserve; Obedience: Myles Allen, grand; Saber Allen, reserve.
Cat showmanship — Colin Woodhouse, grand.
Fowl showmanship — Trinity Knable, grand; Summer Watkins, reserve.
Beef breeding — Cyler Yeager, grand heifer, Katy Morris, reserve heifer; Katy Morris, grand bull.
Beef Showmanship — senior: Kyona Yeager, grand; Kwin Briscoe, reserve; junior: Cyler Yeager, grand; Katy Morris, reserve; Pre-junior: Kingston Egbert, grand; Angus Lidstrom, reserve.
Market Beef — Kingston Egbert, grand; Cole deVos, reserve.
Lamb showmanship — senior: Golden Holmquist, grand; Jacob Major, reserve; junior: Waverly Konen, grand; Andrew Major, reserve; pre-junior: Boaz Lytle, grand; Annika Konen, reserve.
Market Lamb — Waverly Konen, grand; Boaz Lytle, reserve.
Lamb Breeding — Golden Holmquist with ewe over 1 and under 2, grand.
Swine showmanship — senior: Kyona Yeager, grand; Alexis Morris, reserve; junior: Cyler Yeager, grand; Katy Morris, reserve; pre-junior: Nolan DeBruycker, grand; Jeremiah Rammell, reserve.
Market swine — Cole deVos, grand; Katy Morris, reserve.
Breeding swine — Cyler Yeager, grand; Kyona Yeager, reserve.
Goat showmanship — senior: Kyona Yeager, grand; Addie Pearson, reserve; junior: Leisal Rammell, grand; pre-junior: Jeremiah Rammell, grand.
Market goat — Kyona Yeager, grand; Addie Pearson, reserve.
Breeding goat — Leisal Rammell, grand; Jeremiah Rammell, reserve.
Round robin showmanship — senior: Kyona Yeager, grand; Kwin Briscoe and Golden Holmquist, reserve; junior: Abigail deVos, grand; Ayden DeBruycker and Katy Morris, reserve; pre-junior: Angus Lidstrom, grand; Ariana Banner, reserve.