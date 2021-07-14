The “Fun in the Sun” themed 2021 Swim Days celebration, a fundraiser for the Fairfield swimming pool, will feature activities for all ages from July 15-17.
After not holding the event last year, the Swim Day Committee, which consists of the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club and friends, elected to hold as many events as possible this year in the Fairfield Town Park.
A family pool party from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday will kick off the three days of activities. Sponsored by Fairfield Drug Store, the pool party offers free swimming and snow cones. Friday there will be more fun in the park for the youngsters with a jungle gym with water slides and Kona Ice from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. D & K Ag is sponsoring these events. A free-will donation for Swim Day will be welcome for those participating.
Also Friday is the four-person golf scramble at the Harvest Hills Golf course at 3:30 p.m. 3 Rivers Communications is helping to offset the cost of green fees and the meal. The scramble costs $50 a player and includes the meal. Pre-registration is welcome with forms available at the golf course. There will be registration on the day of the scramble at 3 p.m. Friday night, the VFW Club will sponsor a street dance on Main Street.
Saturday will have the most activities, starting with the parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Lineup for the parade, which requires no pre-registration or entry fee, starts at 10 a.m. on the west side of the big elevators. Judging will take place at 10:30 a.m.
A corn-hole tournament will be held in the park starting at about noon. Registration for any spots remaining will be held from 9-10 a.m. in the park. The double-elimination tournament costs $30 a team with prizes for the top three teams.
Starting at noon in the park, First Bank of Montana and Fairfield Jr. Women’s Club with the help of the congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and tacos in a bag. Huhn Dental will oversee the pop and water booth.
The pool lifeguards will host kids games and Fairfield art students will do their popular face painting. The games will run from noon to 2 p.m. To cool off in the afternoon, there will be free swimming from 3-6 p.m.
Also being held in the afternoon is a car show on the street between the Fairfield Community Hall and the park. All area car enthusiasts are invited to participate in the show and drive in the parade.
Entertainment includes musical selections by area residents, which will begin at 2 p.m. There will be drawings for raffle items and silent and live auctions during the program. Anyone still wanting to donate either a raffle ticket or auction item can drop them off at the Fairfield Drug Store till Friday at noon.
The Swim Day Committee selected a “Montana” themed project for area artists and crafters. In past years, the projects have ranged from decorating benches and chairs to creating unique birdhouses or lamps to making items with a pallet. This year, anyone wishing to participate is invited to make something in the shape of the state or make an item that features something iconic from Montana. Prizes will be awarded to the top three most creative artists. The finished designs will either be sold at the silent auction or raffled off. These need to be dropped off at the drug store as well.
There will be a few crafters with tables set up in the park throughout the afternoon.
The evening will conclude with a dance at the community hall starting at 8 p.m. The local band, Beerman and the Frosty Mugs, will perform. Admission will be a free-will donation.
Each year Fairfield Swim Days selects a “Person/Couple/Group of the Bench.” This year the administrators, teachers and staff at Fairfield, Greenfield and Golden Ridge schools are being recognized. They will serve as the grand marshals of the parade. A half of dozen letters of recommendation were submitted for the educators.
“All of the faculty and staff have done such a super job teaching and caring for our children during this year of COVID,” one letter said “They have all gone above and beyond the call of duty keeping our children safe, well and their education on track.”
Another nominee said this group of individuals are truly the “heroes of the bench” this past year and half. “Thank you to everyone in our school systems for keeping the schools thriving and the students learning.”
With the uncertainty of what could be held when plans started at the first of the year, a few events that are traditionally held were not included in the plans. Not being held this year are the barbecue and ice cream social on Thursday night, the breakfast Saturday morning or the barbecue in the hall.
The profits from the various Swim Day activities support the Ernie Thorn Memorial Fairfield swimming pool. The Swim Day celebration raises between $15,000 to $20,000 each year. Half is generally given directly to the Town of Fairfield to help defray the cost of general operation and the pool employee wages. The remainder of the profit is reserved for repairs and improvements to the pool. Often those are high-cost items that would not be possible without the funds raised during the annual Swim Day celebration. The average yearly cost of operating the pool is $36,000.
The Town of Fairfield added a new slide to the pool this season. The funds for the slide were raised through private donations and a weekly raffle. Starting this fall will be upgrades to the pool house to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. The bid for the project was just above $100,000.