Aug. 14 — 2:35 a.m., Pendroy Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire next to oil tanks off 31st Lane Northwest and 11th Lane Northwest.
— 4:58 p.m., Power resident reported the theft of personal belongings.
— 7:15 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a couple dogs that are always barking and getting out and sometimes are aggressive.
— 8 p.m., landowner reported a power line down at 3171 Fifth Lane N.W. that had caused small fires that were put out by the landowner. The landowner requested NorthWestern Energy to be notified.
— 9:07 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Interstate 15.
— 10:20 p.m., Choteau resident asked for assistance from the Sheriff’s Office as they do not feel safe in their residence.
Aug. 15 — 4:09 a.m., Fairfield resident requested help from deputy in removing a dog barking outside of his window.
— 8:53 a.m., dispatch contacted Fish, Wildlife and Parks regarding a report of a whitetail buck stuck in the net at the Choteau baseball diamonds.
— 10:07 a.m., dispatch notified FWP of a bear sighting in the Farmington area.
— 10:26 a.m., Pendroy resident reported a dog chasing a young child on a bike and chasing a neighbor’s dog.
— 3:52 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance in contacting the person who is leasing his land.
— 4:05 p.m., Dutton VFD and a tow truck from Great Falls responded to a utility trailer accident on Interstate 15.
— 6:25 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with keys locked inside of a vehicle that is running.
— 8:29 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a person injured in a lawnmower accident to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 11:45 a.m., caller reported a person riding a dirt bike on the Soroptimist Walking Path near the Choteau Country Club golf course.
— 12:53 p.m., owner of a cabin on the West Fork contacted Sheriff’s Office regarding a theft of items from the side of the cabin.
— 1:15 p.m., Child Abuse Hotline provided a report to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 4:26 p.m., a care worker arrived at a Choteau residence of a client and found the individual deceased.
— 5:23 p.m., Choteau resident requested an ambulance for a family member who had collapsed.
— 6:49 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a wildland fire a half of mile west of Fairfield off Secondary Highway 408. Power VFD was also paged but was cancelled before arriving at the fire.
— 7:50 p.m., dispatch notified NorthWestern Energy of power lines on the east of Fairfield that were down.
— 11:32 p.m., motorist on Interstate 15 requested assistance in locating a key fob they had lost at a rest stop on Interstate 15.
Aug. 17 — 12:49 a.m., Helena Police Department requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office to seize a vehicle and detain an individual.
— 1:04 a.m., deputy served a warrant for Pondera County.
— 4:16 a.m., deputy responded to a domestic dispute at a Choteau residence.
— 10:07 a.m., resident on Bellview Road reported a possibly abandoned or disabled vehicle that had been by the side of the road for a couple days.
Aug. 18 — 2:31 a.m., Choteau resident reported smelling bleach in the air.
— 6:42 a.m., Choteau resident reported witnessing a fox that looked to be ill near the city’s cardboard recycling bins.
— 7:51 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to 424 Seventh Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 12:40 a.m., Fairfield resident requested to speak to a deputy regarding a Snapchat account that had possibly been hacked.
— 3:50 p.m., deputy was requested to assist with a resident of Skyline Lodge who was out walking.
— 5:27 p.m., Pendroy resident reported an incident with two sheep herders on Secondary Highway 220 and Highway 221 with one of the sheep herders allegedly drawing a gun on the reporting party.
— 8:10 p.m., a mother requested assistance with a child custody issue in Dutton.
Aug. 19 — 1:21 p.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance with a neighbor’s goats and horses in his field.
— 5:19 p.m., a Choteau man picked up a woman along the side of the road on U.S. Highway 89 near Heart Butte and transported her to BTMC after she told him she had been sexually assaulted. He also contacted the Teton County Sheriff’s Office as did BTMC.
— 7:07 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
Aug. 20 — 5:26 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Front Range Assisted Living and transported the patient to medical clinic.
— 11:16 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 310 First Ave. S. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 12:26 p.m., alarm company reported a commercial alarm at a Fairfield business.
— 5:03 p.m., Choteau resident called wanting to talk with a deputy about a custody issue.
— 11:46 p.m., Choteau resident said they would like a deputy to check on the neighbor’s dog that is barking, as they aren’t home.