The Rocky Mountain Ranger District on Monday announced that significant delays are expected during the day on the North Fork of the Teton Canyon Road, where contractors are rebuilding the road from the forest boundary to the West Fork campground.
The road contractor is planning to pull culverts starting just beyond the Cave Mountain Campground Aug. 19-21. Motorists planning to use this road between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. may be delayed from two to four hours during these operations.
The contractor continues to keep the road passable without hindrance from 7 p.m. to 7a.m. Monday through Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.
“Thank you for your patience as we improve the access to your public lands,” said Duane Buchi, acting public affairs officer for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.