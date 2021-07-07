Rodeo fans are invited to turn out on July 10 and 11 to support area youngsters who will be competing in a Southwest Youth Rodeo Association event at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds.
The event starts on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and on Sunday at 9 a.m. Children ages 4 to 18 will be competing, according to local organizer Jaime Stubblefield. She said she expects 55 to 75 contestants to come to Choteau for the two rodeos.
The young contestants will compete in dummy roping, barrel racing, goats tying, pole bending, calf chute tying, breakaway roping, team roping, steer riding and the flag race.
Admission is free to the public.
Another SWYRA rodeo event will be held in Augusta on Aug. 7-8. Entries open and close on July 29. To enter, call 406-544-8834. For more information about the rodeos in general, contact Stubblefield at 406-459-9282.