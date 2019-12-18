Friends of the Teton is partnering with the Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center to put on a free one-hour avalanche awareness talk on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. in the Choteau High School auditorium.
No registration is required for the presentation, which is geared toward both snowmachine and human-powered winter recreation.
Friends of the Teton is a local nonprofit formed to encourage outdoor recreation in the Teton River drainage west of Choteau. Friends of the GNFAC is a nonprofit based in Bozeman supporting avalanche awareness and education through a partnership with the GNFAC.
“One of the beauties of skiing in the Teton is that you won’t be elbowing anyone for room to roam,” Friends of the Teton Board member Megan Lee said. “This is also one of the challenges of skiing in the Teton. Help is a long ways away, so you have to be comfortable with knowing that if you get in a bad situation, you are the first responder. You need to be confident in your abilities to avoid putting yourself in a potentially bad situation. You need to be confident in your abilities to respond to something like an avalanche. Without formal avalanche forecasting for our area, individual avalanche education is critical to those who venture out. It is our hope as Friends of the Teton to initiate this conversation and to help promote avalanche education in our area.”
Topics covered include: avalanche terrain recognition, the effect weather has on avalanche hazards, the development of the mountain snowpack, decision making skills and basic search and rescue procedures. According to presenter Mark Greeno of the GNFAC, the evening will begin with a video, followed by a discussion of a typical day of winter backcountry recreation. This presentation is designed as a very basic introduction to avalanche safety, and the hope is that attendees will develop an interest in learning more.
The American Avalanche Association recommends that backcountry travelers complete a 24-hour Level 1 Avalanche course as well as an eight-hour avalanche rescue course.
Information on course providers can be found at avalance.org.
According to avalanche.org, “An avalanche is a mass of snow moving down a slope. In the U.S., avalanches kill 25-30 people and injure many more each winter. Some days are dangerous and some days are not. Learning about avalanches will help you decide when, where and how to visit the backcountry.”