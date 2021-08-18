Choteau Public Schools will convene for the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 25 with an estimated enrollment in the 190s in K-6, 48 in junior high, and 105 in high school for a total of about 343 students.
Superintendent/Elementary Principal Chuck Gameon says he expects enrollment to be very close to last year’s numbers with possibly a slight increase because of an anticipated 29-member kindergarten class.
Last year’s official fall enrollment counts, taken in October, were 186 students in K-6, 51 in junior high and 107 in high school for a total of 343 students.
Choteau Public Schools will be offering breakfast and lunch through the federal school nutrition program free of charge for all children, ages 0-18, in the district through the “Seamless Summer” program. Parents of children who are too young to attend school can contact administrative assistant Julie Shepherd at the elementary office at 406-466-5364 to arrange to pick up meals for those children under this program.
Secondary Principal Wendi Hammond said the school nutrition program, led by head cook Cathy Campbell, applied for and was granted approval for the Seamless Summer program. “We are proud of our cafeteria staff,” she said. “My goodness have they made miracles happen.”
Gameon and Hammond are working with teachers and school staff to be ready for the new school year.
Teachers will return to their classrooms on Aug. 23 and 24 for two days of pupil-related instruction.
Parents who will have a child starting kindergarten this year are asked to stop by the elementary office before the first day of school to register their child. Shepherd will help parents register children. Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate and immunization records with them for registration.
Families with new junior high or high school students should contact high school administrative assistant Michaela Zwerneman at 406-466-5303, to schedule an appointment to register their children for classes.
Choteau Public Schools will hold its “Back to School Night” on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Parents/guardians and students may visit their classroom between 5 and 8 p.m. Teachers will have any information for parents in a printed format so they can give it to them during their visit to the classroom. Students will be able to put all of their supplies in their lockers and can even get a copy of their class schedules.
School will start at 8:20 a.m. for grades K-6 and will start at 8:30 a.m. for grades 7-12. School will adjourn for the day at 3:32 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 2:30 p.m. on Fridays and the last day of any shortened week. There will also be several Wednesday early-outs this year to accommodate professional development programs for the teaching staff. School will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. on the first day.
Choteau Public Schools employs 34 teaching staff members along with Gameon and Hammond, and another 39 non-teaching workers, including bus drivers, custodial and cafeteria staff, tutors and paraprofessionals.
New to the faculty this year are:
•Amanda Cornelius, the new second grade teacher who comes to the district from Wyoming.
•Matt Cornelius, the new high school physical sciences teacher and head girls basketball coach, who also comes from Wyoming with his wife, Amanda. He replaces Carissa Jenkins. With two science teachers at the secondary level, Cornelius will teach the physical sciences and eighth grade science. Rachel Newmiller will teach the life sciences and seventh grade science. Cornelius will offer a new one-semester elective for seventh graders that focuses on exploring science, technology, engineering and math topics. This class will replace the seventh-grade keyboarding class that has been discontinued.
•Tori (Fladstol) Pletan, who is moving from the CES Title I tutor position to become a third-grade teacher. She is a graduate of CHS and the University of Montana-Western. She and her husband Ethan live in Conrad.
•Dana Benge, a veteran teacher who is coming to Choteau from Idaho, will teach sixth grade.
•Leanne Merja, an experienced mathematics teacher, who lives in Choteau and most recently worked for Heart Butte Public Schools. She replaces Craig Tucker. She will teach junior high math classes and precalculus and Transition to College math and one section of consumer finance in the spring. She will also teach a one-semester introduction to psychology elective.
•K-12 guidance counselor Anita Hauff, who comes to Choteau from Billings and will be working in the school setting for the first time though she has extensive experience outside the school system. She replaces Shelly Johnson.
•Tami Krone of Augusta, who retired last year, is returning to teach family and consumer science classes for the fall semester and to serve as the FCCLA adviser for fall and spring semesters. She agreed to return and do this after there were no applicants for her position.
There are also a number of new paraprofessionals as one paraprofessional has been assigned to each grade level in the elementary school and the number of Title I tutoring positions has also been expanded using federal coronavirus assistance funding to help students make up any academic ground they may have lost because of the pandemic.
In the elementary school, the aides assigned to each classroom are: Clint Buck, kindergarten; Kim Johnson, first grade; Crystal Carlson, second grade; Dustin Lobdell, third grade; Josef Polivka, fourth grade; Denise Zickefoose, fifth grade; and Mary Smith, sixth grade.
Smith, Johnson and Samantha Gollehon are also CES Title I tutors.
In the junior high, Carolyn Major and Shellie Mellinger are the Title I tutors and in the high school, the Title I tutors are Dawn Musekamp and Carla May.
Lisa Gunderson, who was the district’s K-6 special education teacher, is now the K-12 special education teacher. She will be assisted by paraprofessionals Jill Smith, Janie Zwerenman and Kent Depner.
Other junior high and high school paraprofessionals are Lori Alzheimer, Christi Henderson, Sherrel Passmore, Shelby Daley and Margi Corey.
Principal Hammond reminds parents that students who are involved in all extracurricular activities except band/pep band need to pay the participation fee before their first competition.
High school students must pay $25 per activity with a cap of $50 per family per year. Junior high students must pay $15 per activity with a cap of $30 per family per year. All activities fees must be paid before a student will be allowed to participate in an activity.
All families that qualify for free and reduced-cost lunch will not have to pay any participation fees. Scholarships will be available for students and families to apply for if the participation fees are a hardship. Students will also have the opportunity to work concessions for an event to pay for their participation fees if the scholarship money is unavailable.
Prices for woods classes have stayed the same at: $10 for Junior High Woods, $70 for Beginning Woods and $50 for Advanced Woods.
This year’s bus routes are changing a little as the district again contracts with Parker Passmore of Choteau for route bus services. The Bellview route has been discontinued, and the district has added the Bole route, to pick up children south of Choteau, and pick up courtesy riders in Choteau. Any parents new to the district whose children are on bus routes should contact school business manager Patty Mellinger to make sure their addresses are added to the route buses’ itineraries.
Gameon says the school’s custodial staff has been busy all summer making routine repairs, watering the school’s lawns and playgrounds, cleaning and brightening all the classrooms. In a room change, the elementary has gone from two special education classrooms to just one, as the other was needed for the new fifth/sixth-grade combination classroom.
Over the summer, the school system offered teachers 60 hours of paid professional development time and paraprofessionals 30 hours of paid professional development time, giving them the opportunity to attend various workshops that would better position them to meet the needs of Choteau’s students.
With COVID-19 still circulating, Gameon said, the school system will continue to offer learning from home when students and/or faculty are ill or quarantined. Also, students in sixth through 12th grade will still have the opportunity to take all of their classes online through the Edgenuity program.
The district is planning for regular fall sports seasons for junior high and high school students. New this year is a state law that requires public schools to allow homeschooled students to participate in extracurricular activities. Gameon said those students will need to maintain the same academic eligibility as in-school students. They will have to be passing all of their classes every eligibility Tuesday check to participate.
Other new policies in the district affect open campus and student cell phone use.
New this year, junior high students will no longer be able to leave campus during the noon hour unless their parents submit letters to the school principal, requesting their children be allowed to go home for lunch. Choteau’s kindergarten through sixth-graders already stay at school for lunch, and now this rule will apply to seventh and eighth graders.
High school students will still be allowed to leave campus without parental permission during the lunch break.
The other major change will affect how students access their cell phones. Starting this year, students in fifth through 12th grades will not be allowed to carry their cell phones with them.
Students in fifth through eighth grade will place their cell phones, wireless ear devices and smart watches, in a lock box at the start of the day and will not be allowed to get them until after the school day dismisses.
High school students will be required to leave all their smart electronic devices in their lockers throughout the school day.
Hammond said studies show that the constant interruption of cell phones and smart watches is hurting students’ ability to focus on their academics. The impact is greater on junior high students than high school students, she said.
“We decided it’s time to have a little more structure, to focus on the academic environment and give them a break from this distraction,” Hammond said. “Let’s get our focus back on why we are at school for in-person instruction.”
High school students who violate the policy will face consequences. If a student violates the policy three times, the school will ban him or her from having a phone at school for the rest of the semester.
As the school did last year, it will issue a laptop computer, iPad or Chromebook to every student in K through 12. Students are welcome to take those devices back and forth from school to home. All devices should be charged and ready for class each day, and can be used if the school has to place a class in quarantine because of COVID-19.