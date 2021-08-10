Everyone is invited to the Old Trail Museum Ice Cream Parlor on Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to enjoy an ice cream treat and support Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation.
Ice Cream Parlor operator Brook Durocher is donating 25% of proceeds on sales to the BTMC Foundation to help defray the expense of putting in a concrete patio expansion to accommodate a fire pit on the west side of the hospital. The new seating and fire pit area will be accessible to long-term care residents and visitors by a sidewalk.
BTMCF Director Annie Olson said money raised through ice cream sales will go into the Employee Partners/Impact Fund at the hospital, where it is earmarked for the patio project. Every year, BTMC employees make regular donations from their paychecks to fund improvement projects for the hospital and long-term care wing. Past projects have included a treadmill, a water bottle filling station and recliners for the residents.
Olson said she hopes to see lots of local folks on hand for a late summer activity that will benefit the Choteau hospital and the folks who live in the long-care wing.