Jan. 12 — 5:36 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical services responded to a strong gas smell at a Choteau business at 23 Third St. N.W. NorthWestern Energy was notified but cancelled before arriving as all was found to be okay.
Jan. 13 — 10:17 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of missing items from 702 Eighth Ave. N.W.
— 12:09 p.m., Choteau ambulance provided an agency assist in responding to a medical emergency in Lewis and Clark County, 2011 Allen Road, and transporting a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 12:36 p.m., dispatch notified Pondera County of vehicle stranded on Secondary Highway 219.
— 9:21 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
Jan. 14 — 11:42 a.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy provide a welfare check on a friend.
— 11:59 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to record possible witness tampering involving a court case.
— 1:17 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. The patient refused transport.
— 2:16 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Department of Transportation, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and Dutton ambulance responded to a report of a propane truck rolled over on the Frontage road between Dutton and Power.
— 4:14 p.m., deputy investigated a possible animal theft in Choteau.
— 4:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. to BTMC.
— 8:39 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 212 Third St. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested one man in Choteau on suspicion of being involved in a domestic dispute.
Jan. 15 — 12:12 a.m., Choteau resident reported multiple vehicles driving recklessly at the intersection of the 200 block of Main Avenue North.
— 6:21 a.m., deputy responded to a report by a Choteau resident of a possible death at 301 Rice Ave.
Jan. 16 — 8:41 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified that a semi-truck driver hit a power pole behind a Fairfield business. NorthWestern Energy was notified and determined there was no damage to the pole.
— 10:07 a.m., Choteau VFD responded to a gas smell at the old grain elevator at 27 Division E. They didn’t find any cause for the leak but waited until NorthWestern Energy arrived before clearing the scene.
— 3:19 p.m., Choteau resident reported to the Sheriff’s Office she had possibly been scammed.
— 8:22 p.m., deputy arrested a man at a Fairfield business on a warrant. The man was transported to the Sheriff’s Office in Choteau.
Jan. 17 — 7:46 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alarm at a Dutton business. Employees responded all was okay; the alarm was installed recently and is all new to them.
— 1:50 p.m., Choteau ambulance and deputies responded to a medical emergency at 1050 10th St. N.W. Because the patient was not responsive, deputies had to gain entry into the home by breaking a window before the patient could be transported to BTMC.
— 5:35 p.m., deputy reported finding an ice auger at Third Street and First Avenue North.
— 7:52 p.m., Choteau resident reported unknown horses on his property.
— 8:50 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 13 First St. S.W. to Benefis.
Jan. 18 — 10:08 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. to BTMC.
— 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested a man on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol between Seventh and Eighth Lanes on County Line Road out of Fairfield. The man was transported to the Sheriff’s Office in Choteau.
From Jan. 12-18, the Choteau ambulance transported two patients from BTMC to Benefis East in Great Falls; and deputies issued one citation for speeding and gave five warnings for speeding.