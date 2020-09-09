The 31st annual Shadows of the Past art auction is scheduled to take place Oct. 17.
This year’s setup will be a little different than usual, but it is sure to be a fun night that benefits a good cause. Proceeds from this year’s auction will go toward replacing a Chem Analyzer in the Benefis Teton Medical Center laboratory.
Up to 50 attendees may reserve a table at the Choteau Pavilion to participate in the auction in person. There are three tables still available; each accommodates six to eight people and is $1,000 to reserve.
Those not attending in person are invited to participate online at jerrycollinsauctions.com. The silent auction will feature 39 pieces of fine art sold exclusively online. The live auction will offer 45 different pieces for bids, live and online simultaneously.
Eight pieces of art in the auction come from a generous donation from the Kip and Odette Mortensen collection. These pieces were bought from various art auctions in Montana, including the Shadows of the Past. The entire profit from these pieces will go directly to the BTMC Foundation, which organizes the auction.
The organizers of the auction are taking all the necessary precautions to make sure this is a safe event to limit the spread of COVID-19. “We are working with the health department to make sure we’re doing everything we can during this time of heightened risk. Being a health organization, we want to be especially careful,” said BTMC Foundation Director Annie Olson.
To reserve a table or receive more information, call Olson at 466-6039.
More details about the Shadows of the Past art auction will be published in the Acantha closer to the event.