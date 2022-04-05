On Saturday, April 23, Opportunity Bank of Montana’s Choteau branch is hosting a chili feed at the Choteau Fire Hall, 920 Eighth Ave. N.W., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or for as long as supply last.
The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand to give people tours of the fire hall. There will be limited seating, reserved for the elderly; and people will be able to purchase their meals to go.
The bank will be serving bowls of chili with a cinnamon roll and a drink. The plates will cost $8 each and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department.
Opportunity Bank employees are organizing the meal and cooking the chili. They are also ask-ing individuals and organizations to donate a slow cooker of chili or a pan of cinnamon rolls. Anyone who wants to donate chili or cinnamon rolls should call Charley Yeager at the bank at 406-466-3157 or on her cell phone at 406-590-1255.