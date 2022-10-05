About 265 students in fifth through 12th grade from Power, Dutton/Brady, Fairfield and Cascade public schools heard a powerful message from World War II survivor Ingrid Kanis Steppic, a woman born in 1943 in Holland during the German occupation of her country.
Her father and mother were active in the Holland resistance during the war and are credited with saving the lives of 40 Jewish people, whom they helped hide from the Nazis, sparing them from being sent to the hellish concentration camps.
“We try to teach, to help people understand what happened so, as we say, it will never happen again,” Steppic said. “The sad thing is that we have to be constantly aware so that it never happens, and it’s mind boggling that it did happen, but we have the records and the pictures. And now there are people who say that it didn’t happen.”
Steppic is a member of the speaker’s bureau with the Holocaust Center in Seattle, Washington, which provides speakers to schools and organizations free of charge. The schools cover travel and lodging expenses for the speakers.
Joni Olson, a high school English teacher at Power, took the lead to schedule Steppic to come to Power. Olson also secured a grant from 3 Rivers Communications to help cover travel and food expenses, and Power residents Phil and Carla Pfeifle hosted Steppic at their home.
She spoke to the students during the morning on Sept. 29 and also put on a program for community members that evening.
Steppic said that as people who survived World War II and the Holocaust die, others in their families, called “legacy speakers,” are carrying on the oral tradition, retelling the stories they heard from their parents and older siblings.
“This legacy of rescue is now my story to tell,” she said.
The German Nazis invaded Holland in 1940 and occupied the country until 1945. Steppic was born in Holland in 1943, the daughter of Nell and Jan Kanis. She shared the story of how her family hid 40 Jews during the war at great personal risk. The Jews assisted by the Kanises were just some of the more than 20,000 in hiding in the Netherlands during the Holocaust.
Steppic took students on a short historical journey, starting when her family moved to Amersfoort, Holland. They weren’t even unpacked, she said of her parents and older siblings. “The next day, they were awoken by gunfire. On May the 10th, Germany invaded the Netherlands,” she said.
Her father, an employee of the postal service, tried to get his family out of the country, perhaps on a boat to England, but the harbor was choked with others fleeing the Germans and they could not leave.
Germany captured and subdued Holland in just five days and installed a puppet regime that eventually started rounding up and deporting Jews to concentration camps.
Steppic said her family returned to their home and settled in for the war. “They hoped for the best. The best wasn’t very good,” she said.
Queen Wilhelmina, who had fled to England, would make broadcasts to the Dutch, Steppic said. People secretly listened to her on radio, she said.
In the first few months, not much happened. Then the puppet regime started making rules preventing Jewish people form working, attending school, going out in public, having to obey a curfew.
“My father had a pretty good idea of what was going on and he was immediately involved in the resistance, trying to fight against our oppressors,” she said.
In 1941, the first roundups of Jewish people started in Amsterdam. Dutch dock workers went on strike to protest the roundups, and German soldiers arrested 18 dock workers and executed them.
“That worked very well,” she said. “People were afraid to do anything. … This was really a reign of terror.”
That did not stop her father, Jan, and her older sister, who was a teenager at the time, from working with the resistance. Positioned as a postal worker, her father was able to glean information from German correspondence and provide it to the resistance.
In their home, there were small rebellions. On Aug. 31, 1941, her older sister was born on the same day as Queen Wilhelmina. “They named her Wilhelmina and they printed a birth announcement with an orange ribbon around it,” Steppic said. The ribbon, the same orange as the royalty’s color, was a show of defiance and it showed their neighbors what side they were on.
In the fall of 1941, the Germans prohibited Jewish children from attending school. Steppic’s oldest sister, who had just started high school, would share her homework with her best friend who was Jewish.
Here in the United States, Steppic said, people were upset when schools were closed in 2019 and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those closures were for the benefit of everyone. In Holland, the Germans singled out the Jewish people. Soon thereafter, all political parties except the Nazis were outlawed.
Her sisters had friends who were disappearing and her father knew the Nazis were killing them though many were said to have died from pneumonia. There were two main religions in Holland at that time, Steppic said: Christians who were either Catholic or Protestant and Jews. Her family, she said, believed they owed it to their neighbors and friends to help them in any way they could.
Her father went to Amsterdam and witnessed Jewish people being herded onto trains. “That more than anything else moved him to become more active,” she said.
In a short time, he and Nell began taking in “hiders” — and their first two were a pair of little girls, 6 and 4 years old, whose parents were trying to get them out into the rural country. They stayed the night and then walked miles through the forest to get to a train station, eventually landing with a farm couple who kept them safe through the war. One of them now speaks about the war, just as Steppic is doing.
From 1942 to 1943, Jan and Nell helped hide 40 Jewish people, all of whom survived the war, and one couple who was betrayed and didn’t survive. “It was hard work and very dangerous,” she said.
Steppic was born into the war on Dec. 13, 1943, and has few memories of that time, but has heard the stories from her parents and sisters.
Her father was betrayed by a Nazi sympathizer and was arrested in 1944, and deported to the Dachau concentration camp in Germany and then another prison camp. Her mother had no idea whether he was alive or dead, but she continued on, holding together her family of five children and occasional hiders.
In June of 1944, the allies landed in France. “That was the good news,” she said. The bad news was that it was months until Holland was liberated, and during that time many people starved to death during the “Hongerwinter” of 1944-45. The weather was deeply cold and supplies of coal ran out. Food was very scarce and it was a struggle to survive. “These were very hard times,” she said, adding that the daily ration of food stamps provided only about 340 calories per person per day. “You can’t survive on that and people didn’t,” she said.
Her older sister was arrested and put in prison for her work with the resistance. She survived and made dolls from scraps of cloth, one of which is now in the Holocaust Museum. Her sister was released from prison in April 1945, and they heard that her father was alive and had been freed in May, 1945, when Holland was finally liberated.
He was deathly sick with typhus and tuberculosis, but he survived and came home, a changed man, who was only 45 years old but looked 65. She said he suffered from what would now be labeled as post-traumatic stress disorder, and she remembers him as an aloof person who did not have much patience with small children and who almost never talked about his experience in the concentration camp.
“My older sisters had a different father than we had,” she said of her and Wilhelmina.
Her mother, she said, had to learn how to keep her family intact. A quiet and retiring person before her father’s arrest, her mother had to step up and lead her family. The family her father came back to was not the same as the one he left, and that made things hard too, she said.
Steppic said the country was largely destroyed and of the 159,800 Jews who lived in the Netherlands before the war, only 5,200 survived.
She married an American military man and made her new life in America, but the trauma of surviving the war was never far away. Her family tracked down some of the Jews they helped and some of the soldiers who liberated Dachau. She helped her father work with U.S. soldiers to come to Holland for the 25th anniversary of the end of the war.
Doing this, she learned all the stories and was there when her father and mother were recognized as among the “Righteous Among Nations” in Israel in 1971. Her father died the next year at age 72. Her mother lived to be 99.
Steppic spent about 20 minutes answering questions from students about the privation and tragedy of the war.
She told them that she thought every family in her community helped in the resistance, but her mother told her that wasn’t so. “My mom would say that it was such an injustice that at some point you had to step in and do something,” she said.
Asked by a student about whether documentaries and books accurately depict what happened during the Holocaust, Steppic said she thinks many do, but, strangely, the most significant impact about the Holocaust came in the late 1970s when she was living in Germany and the U.S. film industry released a television mini-series called “Holocaust” that told the story of a Jewish family in Europe during the war.
“It had such an impact because the [German] kids were watching it. And all of a sudden they started asking their parents, is this true, how could you not know what was happening. The whole country was in turmoil. Kids ran away from home,” she said.
A major German magazine featured the series on its front cover, and this started a new conversation about the war, one in which the German people faced what they had done and began teaching more truthfully about the war.
“That American show did more to bring it home than all of the documentaries and that was very odd,” she said.
She told the students that her family survived the war though not unscathed, but what they endured was nothing compared to what happened to the Jewish people. In the years after the war, her family was very aware of who the Nazi sympathizers were in their community and they would do no business with them. “It was all very black and white,” she said.
According to the Council of Europe website (coe.int), “The Holocaust is the name given to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazi regime and their allies during the Second World War. As well as Jews, other groups were persecuted for their perceived racial and biological inferiority. These included Roma, disabled people, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals. Others, such as Jehovah’s Witnesses, Socialists and Communists, were targeted for their religious or political beliefs. ‘Holocaust’ is a Greek word meaning ‘sacrifice by fire.’ Jewish people also refer to it as the ‘Shoah.’ For the Nazis, the objective of the so-called ‘Final Solution’ was the killing of all Jews in Europe. While most of the victims died in concentration camps such as Auschwitz-Birkenau, many perished at the hands of mobile death squads and others in ghettos like the one in Warsaw.”
To learn more about the Holocaust Center for Humanity, go online to www.HolocaustCenterSeattle.org. The Center’s mission is to teach the lessons of the Holocaust, inspiring students of all ages to confront bigotry and indifference, to promote human dignity and to take action.
Since 1989, the Holocaust Center for Humanity has taught the history of the Holocaust so that survivors, their families and millions of other victims will not be forgotten, and their stories will inspire positive action, according to the organization’s website, which says, “Through education, events, field trips, museum visits and community programs, the Holocaust Center for Humanity remains dedicated to its responsibility to fight hate by educating students, teachers and the general public about the dangers of intolerance and the difference each one of us can make.”