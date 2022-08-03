July 25 — 2:05 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 18 Secondary Highway 408 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:47 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Secondary Highway 408 causing no damage to their vehicle and no injuries to the deer.
— 8:49 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy about a protection order.
— 9:30 a.m., Benefis Teton Medical Center employee reported a patient with a possible animal bite.
— 1:38 p.m., deputy responded to an individual who had fallen and hit her face on Main Avenue North. Choteau ambulance was dispatched and transported patient to BTMC.
— 3:04 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
July 26 — 9:18 a.m., deputy spoke with owner of vehicle pulling a camper trailer that got tangled up in the sign at the old Elk Country Grill building on U.S. Highway 89 in Choteau.
— 1:01 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist of an individual who had fallen at 325 Fourth Ave. N.E.
— 1:58 p.m., deputy investigated a possible altercation at a Choteau business.
— 2:02 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an individual possibly shoplifting at a Choteau business.
— 4:46 p.m., deputy transported a prisoner out of the county.
— 4:52 p.m., deputy was asked to check on the welfare of an individual in Choteau who appeared to be having some issues.
July 27 — 7:48 a.m., Cascade County requested Fairfield ambulance for a medical emergency at 141 Loomis St. The patient refused transport.
— 9:48 a.m., Choteau business reported a customer leaving without paying for their gas.
— 11:27 a.m., alarm company reported to the Sheriff’s Office a garage door alarm going off at a Choteau residence. The owner was contacted and all was okay.
— 12:34 p.m., deputy was asked to check on the welfare of children in Choteau.
— 1:08 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding issues with a neighbor.
— 5:38 p.m., Choteau resident requested to speak with a deputy about an individual who keeps coming to her home who has been told several times they are not to be on the property.
— 8:18 p.m., Fairfield resident said a vehicle that was stolen, but not reported, was spotted in Great Falls.
— 9:16 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on the welfare of a minor in Choteau.
— 10:11 p.m., Choteau resident reported loud music coming from the tennis courts off Secondary Highway 287 and U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:28 p.m., Power resident reported a person driving a pickup truck through his property while spotlighting and shooting.
July 28 — 7:23 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 24 Fourth St. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 10 a.m., Fairfield resident reported an individual out in the road yelling at passing cars.
— 12:31 p.m., Choteau residents reported a suspicious individual near the Choteau Mini Park.
— 4:36 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a power line down at 614 Main Ave. N. and found it to be a co-ax cable and not a live wire.
— 5:12 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 308 10th Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
July 29 — 3:13 a.m., Dutton resident reported being harassed by a previous foster child.
—7:28 a.m., Pendroy VFD responded to a fire by an oil pump structure.
— 12:24 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 307 Teton Ave. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic.
— 7:47 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding an incident with a family member.
— 9:19 p.m., motorist reported livestock on Secondary Highway 220.
July 30 — 7:18 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a female, who is non-threatening, has entered her home uninvited.
— 8:17 a.m., officer requested an ambulance to assist a patient who is having mental health issues.
— 10:43 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy.
— 1:29 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 6:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified that a Choteau resident in Hospice care had died.
— 8:23 p.m., Dutton VFD responded to a grass fire off Secondary Highway 379. The Power VFD was also paged but turned back before arrival.
— 9:36 p.m., a motorist reported three horses on U.S. Highway 89 near Pendroy causing a traffic concern.
— 10:08 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 512 E. Division St. and transported one patient to BTMC.
From July 25-July 30, the Sheriff’s Office issued two traffic citations and two warnings for speeding.