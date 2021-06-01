Rodeo fans are invited to the Choteau Rodeo Grounds on June 6 for the Showdown Rodeo, featuring barrel racing, breakaway roping and bronc riding.
Tickets will be sold at the gate and admission is $10 per adult and free for all under the age of 15. Beverage and food concessions will be available and 89 Treasures Boutique will have western wear items for sale.
Barrel racing will begin at 11 a.m. followed by breakaway roping at 3 p.m. and then junior breakaway roping. The top 10 in all three events will advanced to the short go starting at 6 p.m. The short go will also include bronc riding and ranch bronc riding.
Cowboys and cowgirls will compete for cash prizes for the best time and scores and can register by calling or texting 406-861-4668.
Choteau cowgirl Charley Yeager is organizing the event and can be contacted for more information at 406-590-1255. She is seeking sponsors for the rodeo and is offering different sponsorship levels of $100 to $499; $500 to $999; and $1,000 or more. Each level comes with different benefits ranging from free tickets to VIP seating, complimentary beverages and food truck vouchers.