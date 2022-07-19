A District Court judge in Helena in June struck a blow for the public’s right to know when he ruled that the Montana Public Service Commission cannot charge citizens fees for legal review of public records requests.
Judge Mike Menahan wrote in his decision, “Regardless of how inconvenient the PSC may find public records requests, they are no less a part of the agency’s duties than a ratemaking proceeding.”
The Billings Gazette, which is part of Lee Enterprises, sued the PSC in December 2021 after the utility-regulating agency, governed by an elected board, told the newspaper it would charge $31,000 to conduct a legal review of the requested documents before disclosing them.
The Gazette asked the judge to determine that legal review fees were not allowed under state statute and the state constitution, which gives citizens the right to examine documents and observe deliberations of state government, except when privacy demands outweigh the public’s right to know.
State agencies can charge the public for “actual costs directly incident to fulfilling the request” and “the time required to gather public information.” Often, such costs are levied for photocopies of documents or electronic searches to find emails, for example.
Helena attorney Mike Meloy, representing the newspaper, argued that by charging fees for legal review, the PSC adversely affected and prejudiced the public’s right to know, guaranteed under Article II, Section 9 of the Montana Constitution.
He argued that Montana law does not authorize legal review fees, and said the fees have a chilling effect on the public’s right to know because their right to access documents should not be conditioned on their ability to pay.
Judge Menahan agreed. He ruled that there is no government “price or expenditure” caused by legal review of a public records request because the review is part of the governmental agency’s legal staff’s existing scope of duties.
He wrote: “Gathering public information pursuant to a request is for the benefit of the requester. Legal review to prevent disclosing public information is for the benefit of the person whose information is protected where the agency wishes to avoid violating privacy rights. … The agency may not shift its burden in identifying and protecting private information to a party requesting public information.”
Menahan also said the PSC cannot use the threat of high legal review fees to force someone requesting public records to narrow their request. “If an agency believes the record request is more extensive than intended, it may communicate with the requester to clarify the search for a mutually beneficial result,” the judge wrote. “It may not negotiate how much information a party may receive based on the amount the party is willing to pay.”
This decision, while not statewide in scope, buttresses the ability of individuals, organizations and businesses to submit requests for access to public records without having to have thousands of dollars in their budget for legal review fees. Courts in Montana have consistently ruled that government agencies must interpret the public document statute liberally — that is to do whatever is necessary to get citizens the public documents they are requesting in a timely and transparent manner.
Newspaper reporters who are tasked with performing the “watchdog” role as they write about state government have to be able to access public documents as they go about their jobs. They use public documents to make sure their stories are written accurately and portray each issue in the proper context. Further, public documents can provide a paper trail to follow, when searching for government graft or corruption. Public records can provide clarifying information and can help reporters find patterns of behavior. Public records can document both good and bad behavior by public officials.
Access to public records is not only important to journalists but also to everyday citizens, who may have even fewer financial resources than journalists.
Judge Menahan’s decision is a win for Montanans everywhere and should be codified into state law in the 2023 Legislature. Government agencies must pay for their own legal reviews of public document requests. The government can’t shift that cost onto those who are asserting their constitutional right to know what their government is doing.