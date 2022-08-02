The Fairfield Food Pantry is looking to “fill the pool before school.”
Organizers of the food pantry are holding a food drive in August in the hopes of restocking the shelves.
Locations in Fairfield accepting nonperishable items and toiletries are: True Value, New Life Church, Fairfield Drug, Kasper’s Accounting, 3 Rivers Communications, First Bank of Montana-Fairfield, Fairfield Drop-In Center, Harvest Hills Golf Course, Huhn Dental, St. John’s Catholic Church, Fairfield/Teton Public Library, Sun River Electric Cooperative and Grace Lutheran Church.