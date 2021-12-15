The Choteau High School wrestlers will be on the road this week, competing in the massive C.M. Russell High School Holiday Classic in Great Falls on Dec. 17 and 18 in their last outing before Christmas break.
Last week, the Choteau boys and girls competed in the Scottie Invitational at Glasgow with separate boys and girls tournaments. Choteau’s only girl wrestling last week, Arionna Gomes, a freshman, went 1-2 in the tournament, competing in the 103-113 pound division. She placed fourth, earning 10 team points. Choteau placed 13th in a tie with Circle out of the girls teams competing.
Coach Sam Armstrong on Sunday said he was pleased with Gomes’ performance at the tournament and she will continue to improve as she refines her technique and continues to learn more skills.
Senior Daysha McLoughlin was unable to compete because she was recovering from being ill. Coach Armstrong said team manager Abby Zickefoose, also a freshman, has joined the team. He said she played volleyball in the fall and is a great athlete, but this will be her first time wrestling so she will be working hard in practice to master the fundamentals.
The team’s other managers are Blair Smith and Skylar Buckman.
In the boys tournament, Choteau took seven of its eight wrestlers with freshman Nick Morgan out because of an injury. He will not compete this week but should be back when the season resumes in January after the holiday break.
Senior Jeffrey Colesworthy at 138 pounds took third and scored 20 of Choteau’s 82 points, leading the way as the CHS boys took eighth in the 27-team tournament.
Three of Choteau’s senior wrestlers placed fifth: Jared Selander at 182 pounds, scoring 17 team points; Carter Morgan at 205 pounds, scoring 15 team points; and Jacob Major at 285 pounds, scoring 13 points.
Freshman Nathan Gunderson at 126 pounds placed sixth and scored nine team points; sophomore Percy Bechtold placed eighth and scored eight team points. Gus Lee, also a sophomore, did not place as his competition was cut short when he did not make weight to compete on Saturday. He did compete in a duals tournament (no scores kept) on Friday night.
“This was a great second-week opener,” Armstrong said. The competition was much stiffer than what the teams saw at Cascade and they had the chance to compete against many of the strong wrestlers from the eastern and southern sides of the state. This tournament included Class A, B and C squads.
Armstrong said he told the wrestlers that this was a good tournament to see where they are at in their skills versus the state-placing, all-conference wrestlers they would see in this tournament.
He said the team always enjoys going to this event. The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce provides lodging for the visiting teams, reducing the cost for traveling, and the tournament managers focus on getting as many matches as possible for each wrestler. Armstrong said Choteau’s wrestlers had the chance to get four to five matches Friday night and Saturday.
Armstrong and assistant coach Levi Guenzler selected Selander as the team’s wrestler of the week and also for most exciting match. “Jared has a lot of potential for the season,” Armstrong said, adding that he showed good mental toughness in his matches at Glasgow and was also very receptive to coaching and made adjustments that helped his competitiveness.
The most exciting match honors were for Selander’s match with Colter Ball of Fort Benton. Ball is an all-state football player and a tough opponent, Armstrong said. “It was a neat match to watch and nice to see Jared really stay in the match,” the coach said. Selander pinned Ball in 2:17.
Armstrong said Choteau’s younger wrestlers, Gunderson and Bechtold, both had very tough competition in their weight classes, and did a good job of stepping up to both earn places.
Armstrong said he was pleased with the boys’ finish in the top 10. Going to a tournament that was that tough, he said, shows the boys they can’t get complacent and they have to work hard in practice to be ready for competition.
The CMR Holiday Classic is another big tournament that will see most of the AA, A, B and C teams. “It’s a grinder,” he said. CMR will offer places out to eighth place and will have full boys and girls sections.
In practice this week, the coaches will work on finetuning specific skills for specific wrestlers. Armstrong said the wrestlers are doing well on the bottom with their defensive skills, but both coaches saw small errors when the boys and girls were in the top position that need to be addressed: improving foot motion, getting angles before shooting and then using pressure techniques.
The Choteau wrestlers will see action after the holiday break at home on Thursday, Jan. 6, for the Choteau mixer, which will also be senior night.
STATISTICS
Scottie Invitational Girls
Team scores
1. Custer County 68, 2. Poplar 57.5, 3. Baker 48, 4. Simms 39, 5., tie) Harlem and Sidney 31, 7. Huntley Project 24, 8., tie) Colstrip, Manhattan and Wolf Point, 11. Chinook 15, 12. Glasgow 14, 13. (tie) Choteau and Circle 10, 15. Roundup 6, 16. (tie) Hardin and Shepherd 0.
Choteau individual results
103/113 — Arionna Gomes, bye; p. by Harley Wade, Simms, 1:50; p. Mai Burns, Colstrip, :35; p. by Izzy Baker, Harlem, 2:34.
Scottie Invitational Boys
Team scores
1. Sidney 232.5, 2. Huntley Project 166, 3. Glasgow 123, 4. Custer County 121.5, 5. Circle 107.5, 6. Dawson County 99, 7. Poplar 84, 8. Choteau 82, 9. Chinook 80.5, 10. Billings Central 77.5, 11. Fairfield 74.5, 12. Hardin 69, 13. Simms 67.5, 14. Colstrip 66.5, 15. Fort Benton 62, 16. Malta 61, 17. Shepherd 48, 18. Baker 40, 19. Broadus 39.5, 20. Forsyth 26, 21. Wolf Point 20, 22., tie) Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Manhattan 11, 24., tie) Big Sandy and Roundup 7, 26. Harlem 4, 27. Custer/Hysham 0.
Choteau individual results
126 — Nathan Gunderson, bye; won by forfeit over Langdon Smith, Shepherd; p. by Owen Lonski, Sidney, 1:27; t. fall by Derek Lachenmeier, Huntley Project, 2-18; p. by Mathew Reske, Dawson County, :39.
138 — Jeffery Colesworthy, bye; dec. Cody Hofer, Billings Central, 5-0; p. Parker Craig, Huntley Project, :59; p. by Tyler Niles, Shepherd, 3:04; p. Nate Carlsen, Sidney, 1:28; dec. Micheal Leach, Simms, 4-0.
160 — Perseverance Bechtold, bye; dec. Colton Mears, Malta, 14-8; p. by Aden Graves, Sidney, 1:57; p. Wyatt Beddes, Shepherd, :22; p. by Kadyen Howe, Hardin, 3:59; p. by Jaron Taylor, Circle, 3:36.
182— Jared Selander p. Paul Just, Billings Central, :39; p. by Camryn Mears, Malta, 2:49; won by default over Augustus Lee, Choteau; p. Colter Ball, Fort Benton, 2:17; m. dec. by Tyler Schoen, Chinook, 13-1; won by injury default over William Loveridge, Huntley Project.
182 — Augustus Lee p. by Austin Hughes, Glasgow, 3:38; bye; lost by
default to Jared Selander, Choteau.
205 — Carter Morgan p. Damian Ort, Fort Benton:49; p. Jaiden Gibson, Custer County, 1:02; m. dec. by Kyler Hallock, Glasgow, 0-13; dec. by Dante Pallone, Hardin, 8-12; p. Gibson, 1:33.
285 — Jacob Major p. Brayden Ryan, Shepherd, 2:43; dec. Tye Jones, Malta, 8-7; m. dec. by Jacob Berger, Poplar, 0-8; dec. Josiah Middle Rider, Broadus, 7-1; dec. Tye Jones, Malta, 3-2; p. by Brock Hanford, Fort Benton 2:50;dec. Isaac Lauver, Fairfield, 3-2.