The Roeder family on the Greenfield Bench has a long-standing passion for sheep, so it was a natural choice for them to add to their business, Montana Sheep Co., and start a new venture to compliment it: Montana Wool Co.
“We had been looking for a value-added product for a while,” explained Tracie Roeder, who runs the operation with her husband, Brent. “Lamb is difficult because it is perishable and requires inspected storage. We partnered with Central Avenue Meats in Great Falls to sell our lamb exclusively. They specialize in proper meat handling and presentation. It is a win-win for both parties.”
Tracie and Brent and their children, Ben and Caroline, all have lots of experience making them dedicated shepherds. The parents worked with sheep together after college for Sieben Live Stock Co. in Cascade County. Brent, a former Teton County Extension agent, now serves as the Montana State University Extension sheep specialist. Ben has become a professional sheep shearer and is planning to hone his skills in Scotland this spring. Caroline worked on the historic Innes sheep ranch in Wyoming last summer (which provides wool for military contracts) and is now set to work with Duckworth, a Montana brand based in Dillon making Merino wool products. “We’re all very passionate about sheep. It’s very much a family enterprise,” Tracie said.
The Roeders have raised Targhee sheep, a dual-purpose breed good for both lamb and wool, for the last 16 years. Tracie said the decision to get into the fiber business “just made perfect sense.”
“Everyone in the family is a huge wool fan. It’s renewable, sustainable, durable. Every hunter knows wool is the only fabric that will keep you warm in wet conditions,” she said. “Synthetic fabrics also aren’t fire retardant like wool is. Our hot shot crews and military members wear wool for that reason. In the U.S., a lot of the better wool goes into military contracts to outfit our soldiers.”
When it comes to the quality of the wool, one doesn’t need to just take their word for it; the proof is in the numbers. All of the Roeders’ sheep are enrolled in the National Sheep Improvement Program. The NSIP provides estimated breeding values (EBVs) the family can use to make decisions about their sheep to improve the next generation. These EBVs come from ultrasounds, wool evaluations and genetic testing to give a precise quality assessment of each animal.
“We look at the animals in a traditional subjective sense, but also have the numbers to back up our decisions objectively,” Tracie explained.
The family also works with the MSU Wool Lab to have all their wool evaluated. “The first thing we do is take a side sample, a two-by-two-inch chunk of wool right in the middle, and send it to the MSU Wool Lab,” Tracie said. “We send in the samples, and they give us the numbers I enter into NSIP so we can get stats to make good evaluations. Like any other commodity out there, we’ve made it to a whole new level of science. … It’s not genetically modifying, it’s just amplified classical genetics; putting the correct sire and the dam together to make a better generation.”
(Tracie also shared her thanks for local legislators Llew Jones, Bruce Gillespie and Wendy McKamey for their support to expand the MSU Wool Lab, which is one of only two testing facilities specifically for wool fiber left in the nation. Montana House Bill 14, which passed in May of 2021, grants $5 million to build a new and improved wool lab on the university campus.)
A common concern customers have about wool is whether it will feel itchy. The wool evaluation considers four factors: staple length (how much wool is grown in a year, from one shearing to the next), diameter (with their wool being about a third the width of a human hair), the weight of wool produced and the comfort factor. Wool that has a rating of 96% or better will not be itchy; all the wool used by Montana Wool Co. is at least 98.5%.
After the wool is tested and the quality is assured, the sheep are shorn annually. The average ewe will shear an eight- to nine-pound fleece. The fleece is then taken to a skirting table to remove dirt, stains and vegetable contaminants like hay or straw. Then, the Roeders send it to Mountain Meadow Wool, a mill in Wyoming, to have it turned into yarn.
The mill workers take the wool, scour it (a process of washing in which it is dragged through water to get dirt and natural lanolin grease out, avoiding agitating and tangling it), dry it, pick it, put it through a “carding” machine with little pins to line up the fibers in a continuous thread, comb it and spin it into yarn. Finally, the yarn is plied, steamed and set.
“Anyone producing a value-added product these days, is in for a lot of physical and mental work. You end up being a jack of all trades,” Tracie said. The eight or nine pounds of fleece that they started with has about a 65% yield and produces enough yarn for about two twin-sized blankets.
“As you can see, it’s a major undertaking to produce a natural product, compared to something like polyester, which can make a similar looking garment but one that does not have the same insulating, fire retardant properties as wool. Nor is it as environmentally friendly or durable,” Tracie said. “Done right, wool is slow fashion, something you’ll have and love 10 years later. That’s why it’s expensive, though our prices are right in line with Pendleton premium blankets.”
Shoppers can view blankets available for sale at mtwool.com/wool-blankets. Twin blankets run around $325 and keepsake baby blankets are priced at $125.
The Roeders go through a lot of effort to ensure everything is made in the USA, right down to the labels and gift boxes. The wool is sourced in Montana from their sheep, processed in Wyoming, and woven into blankets in New York by two weavers: Lilly Marsh Studios and Thistle Hill Weavers. Some blankets are built on digital power looms (which can do large projects and digital logos) and some, like the baby blankets, are woven by hand on a traditional loom.
“Lilly Marsh is a very creative designer and has a background in art history. That’s why I went with her,” Tracie said. “Next year, our blankets will incorporate designs from the 1930s and 40s, and I’m very excited for that.”
“Thistle Hill Weavers has equipment dating all the way back from the 1860s to today,” continued Tracie. “Rabbit Goody does a lot of historical work and was actually commissioned to make a reproduction of Abraham Lincoln’s shawl for his presidential library. I was stunned she agreed to take us on, but she told me she said yes for two reasons: one, because of the quality of our wool and two, because we’re in Montana and she has a great affinity for the West.”
A common thread, so to speak, between all the Montana Wool Co. blankets is the story each one tells about the state. Using blankets to tell a story is something Tracie said her family is passionate about.
“I sit on the MSU honors college external advisory council representing rural Montana. We do a great job of exporting our commodities, including our young people. Though more of our kids want to stay here now, we need to tell our stories. Kids grow up in great smaller communities like Choteau, move away and can feel lost or overwhelmed. Telling our story preserves an identity. I also work as a librarian at the Fairfield-Teton Public Library. Our stories and what we do here matters,” she said.
Each blanket has a name that hearkens back to Montana: Yogo, 1889, Latitude. Click on a blanket on the site, and you can read the story behind each creation. You’ll see there’s no wonder as to why “spinning a yarn” means to tell a story.
For more information, go to https://mtwool.com.