The Choteau Chamber of Commerce 2022 4th of July parade committee of Barb Bouma, Kathy Chapman and Phyllis Bechtold are asking local residents to start thinking about a parade theme and a parade grand marshal.
Anyone with a parade theme to suggest can email the Choteau Chamber of Commerce at ChoteauChamber@gmail.com or contact any of the parade committee members.
Nominations for parade grand marshal can be for an individual, a group of individuals, an organization or a business. Nominees should have made a significant contribution to the Choteau community through their jobs, volunteerism, financial support or civic involvement.
A letter that spells out why the nominee should be honored should accompany the nomination and can be sent to any of the parade committee members or emailed to the Chamber Office or sent by mail to Choteau Chamber, P.O. Box 897, Choteau, MT 59422.
The committee is also retooling the categories that offer prizes in the parade and is seeking donors to help fund the prizes.
“Our parade has been a staple of this celebration for many years and has increased steadily in participants of all kinds in recent years,” Bouma said. “In an effort to broaden the scope of our parade, by encouraging more folks to enter, we are offering a wider selection of categories this year.”
For the 2022 parade, the Chamber will offer competitive categories for floats, kids, antique/classic cars, antique tractors and a broad “open” category. Each of these categories will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded to first through third place in each category. An overall grand prize will also be awarded.
Each individual, group or business entering a float can choose to have their float judged by paying a small entry fee. Those who don’t wish to have their entries judged simply do not pay the entry fee.
Bouma said tax-deductible donations to help fund prizes can be sent to Grizzly Activity Inc., P.O. Box 248, Choteau, MT 59422.