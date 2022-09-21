Teton County has seen 106 cases of COVID-19 reported from July 1 to Sept. 12, Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer told the Board of Health at its Sept. 14 meeting.
During that time, the Health Department has also reported four other cases of communicable diseases in county residents: one case of Salmonella, one case of E. coli and two cases of syphilis.
The county has not seen any cases of Monkeypox and statewide, the Department of Public Health and Human Services has only confirmed five cases, she said.
Moyer said medical providers across the state are continuing to monitor for Monkeypox cases and the state is working with providers to procure vaccines that can be administered after potential exposures.
The Teton County Health Department continues to offer rapid antigen tests for COVID-19, and has home tests available for people to pick up. The Health Department now offers rapid PCR testing for people who need test results to travel, and those tests are now available at $35 per test while supplies provided by the state last. After that supply is exhausted and the Health Department has to purchase its own testing supplies, the cost will go up to $75 per test. These tests yield results in 20 minutes.
The Health Department staff is working this month and in October to put on COVID-19 bivalent booster clinics and seasonal influenza flu shot clinics, Moyer said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have approved bivalent boosters for everyone 12 and older as long as it has been at least two months since they last received a booster.
This vaccine, which is available from Moderna and Pfizer-BionTech, targets two strains of the virus that causes COVID-19: the original strain that first appeared in the United States in early 2020 and the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 that have been circulating in 2022.
The Health Department held its first bivalent booster drive-through clinic on Sept. 14 in Choteau and has another scheduled on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon outside the Choteau Pavilion. Those planning to attend should bring their vaccination card and can call the Health Department at 406-466-2562 for more information.
Moyer said the department would continue to offer COVID-19 bivalent boosters through walk-in clinics at the department on Oct. 5 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. She has also scheduled drive-through flu-shot clinics, where COVID-19 booster shots will also be available, in Choteau on Oct. 6, at the Choteau Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Fairfield at the LDS Church parking lot on Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Dutton at the American Legion parking lot on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in Bynum at the elementary school parking lot on Oct.13 from 8 to 9 a.m. and in Power at the Whistle Stop Senior Citizens Center on Oct. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The flu shots are available for all people six months old and older. Insurance is accepted and those attending should bring their insurance information. There is no cost, however, for uninsured individuals.
The Board of Health did not have a quorum of members present at the Sept. 14 meeting, but Moyer gave reports which required no votes.
She told those present that the terms of the seven members on the Board of Health have gotten muddled and the board needs to do a re-set, reestablishing staggered three-year terms and determining whether the existing board members wish to stay on the board or whether new appointments need to be made.
The board is made up of one county commissioner, Sam Carlson; the Teton County Medical Officer Tim Sinton, a physician assistant who lives in Choteau and works at the Great Falls Clinic; and community members Barb Shafer of Dutton, a retired nurse; Lin Wright of Fairfield, a retired nurse; Elaine Sedlack of Choteau, a retired nurse; Randy Morris of Choteau, an earthwork contractor; and Kenneth Bassmann, a county emergency medical technician.
Moyer proposed stipulating that Wright and Morris’ terms would expire in December 2022; Sinton and Shafer’s terms in December 2023; and Bassmann and Sedlack’s terms in December of 2024.
She said she planned to make that recommendation to the Teton County Commissioners who appoint members to the board.
Moyer also told the board the Health Department is purchasing and integrating into use an electronic health record program that will improve documentation and be particularly helpful for billing for vaccinations. “We really think it’s going to be helpful in how we do things,” she said.
The staff will receive training in October and plan to start using the system in December.
In other Health Department news, she said, Breanna Lindgren has diabetes prevention and falls prevention programs going with a good turnout, and nurse Marsha Quillan has been trained as a backup for the diabetes prevention program. The Health Department is also working with Choteau Activities Inc. to provide a modified diabetes prevention program for the nonprofits intellectually disabled clients.
Teton County sanitarian Austin Moyer (who is Melissa Moyer’s brother) gave his quarterly report to board members, noting that he is working with the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store in Choteau and a new food truck in Fairfield for health and safety inspections.
He has sent cease and desist orders to two businesses in Choteau that were operating without the required permits. One went to the candy store on Main Avenue, where the owner was selling frozen yogurt without the proper plumbing to provide a three-sink washing/rinsing/drying station, was selling candy in open bins and was selling homemade cookies.
The sanitarian said the shop has to stop selling yogurt until the appropriate fixtures are available and the shop has a retail food license and the shop must keep candy in individual wrappers. The shop may be able to resume selling cookies if the owner gets a cottage industry food permit that allows cookies to be made at home and then sold face-to-face with customers.
The other business was a tattoo studio being run out of a home in Choteau. State law prohibits the operation of tattoo parlors in any building where people eat or sleep, he said.
He also said he continues to work with possible homeowners on the Fairfield Bench, where high nitrate levels two to three times above the federal maximums have been found on different options for wastewater treatment. Unfortunately, he said, many of these systems are prohibitively expensive.
He said he is also working with a cosmetology shop in Fairfield that wants to do micro-blading and cosmetic tattoos to make sure the shop complies with state health and safety standards and has the appropriate licenses.