Beginning in late April to early May, work will begin on Montana Secondary Highway 21 between Augusta and Simms. The project is a safety improvement project consisting of bridge deck repairs, widening and new pavement.
The Montana Department of Transportation together with its construction contracting partners are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. Construction projects on Montana’s roads and bridges are considered an “essential” operation and will move forward as scheduled in 2020.
While construction workers traveling to a worksite are exempt from the 14-day self-isolation travel rules, several measures have been implemented to help keep employees, contractors and the public safe during the construction season. Some of the measures include following social distancing and good hygiene guidelines, and not reporting to work if showing symptoms of illness.
Prep work has already begun on the road. Temporary traffic signs are being installed to alert drivers of the traffic impacts. The first area of construction is at milepost 17.9, Heppler Creek. A two-lane detour will be established in late April. Each lane will be 11 feet wide. This bridge will be widened, receive new decking and guardrails and will be repaved. The next area of construction will be milepost 17.4, where a one-lane detour will be established in early May. All drivers should expect short delays.
Additional detours and closures will occur.
If you would like to subscribe for direct weekly construction updates on the Highway 21 project, text “MT21Bridges” to 555888, or email MT21Bridges@kljeng.com. The construction hotline is also available to answer frequently asked questions and/or take a message: 888-275-9840. You may also visit the project website at www.mdt.mt.gov.