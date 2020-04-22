Detour construction has begun on Highway 21 between Simms and Augusta at milepost 17.9 near Heppler Creek. This two-lane detour should be established by the end of April. The detour lanes will be 11 feet wide. The next detour will be one lane and located at milepost 17.4 and will be established by the first week of May. Drivers should expect short delays and large or wide equipment should consider an alternate route.