March 6 — 11:33 a.m., motorist reported a disabled vehicle on Teton Canyon Road.
— 12:38 p.m., vandalism was reported to the baseball concession stand in Choteau.
— 6:28 p.m., deputy, Montana Highway Patrol and ambulance responded to a one-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 219.
— 8:17 p.m., dispatcher was notified of a vehicle with mechanical problems along the side of the road on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
March 7 — 6:07 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 322 Fourth St. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:14 p.m., Fort Shaw requested Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department to assist with a hay fire off U.S. Highway 200.
— 6:40 p.m., Choteau resident reported they had sold a puppy to a party and were concerned the animal was being mistreated.
— 10:51 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 633 First Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
March 8 — 2:32 p.m., Choteau business requested assistance for someone shoplifting.
— 3:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on a distress alarm for a vehicle and found all to be okay.
— 4 p.m., Power High School official contacted Sheriff’s Office reporting a man approaching female students.
— 11:17 p.m., the parent of a Fairfield motorist reported their son had slid in the ditch about two blocks south of Secondary Highway 408.
March 9 — 2:59 a.m., deputy issued an arrest warrant and worked with Great Falls Police Department on paperwork for the warrant.
— 8:52 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 301 Second Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 2:23 p.m., motorist reported a semi-tractor driving from Augusta to Choteau was driving over the speed limit and erratically.
— 6:33 p.m., deputy responded to a family dispute in Power that involved minor physical injury.
March 10 — 1:26 p.m., Choteau school official requested a deputy speak with a student about vaping paraphernalia.
March 11 —6:27 p.m., Sheriff’s Office made contact with Fish, Wildlife and Parks regarding the dumping of seven dead coyotes in the northbound onramp near Collins.
— 7:21 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a vehicle accident on Simms/Cascade Road. The motorist refused transport.
—8:11 p.m., an individual was picked up at a Choteau business for a violation of their release conditions.
March 12 — 12:18 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding a grass fire last summer that destroyed a portion of a fence on Bellview Road.
— 1:30 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy about items stolen from his garage.
— 5:28 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles driven by high school age boys in an unsafe manner.