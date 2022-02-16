Montana State University Extension is currently gathering feedback from community members to inform and improve resources, programs and services for Montanans. A needs assessment is being conducted statewide.
MSU Extension Agents Karen Forseth and Jane Wolery invite community members to participate a survey (online or paper copy available upon request), in community listening sessions, or in individual interviews to hear from as many people as possible.
Every postal patron in Teton County will receive a postcard soon with a QR code that can be scanned with a smart phone. The link to the survey is included as well. The postcards contain contact information if citizens want to request a paper copy of the survey to complete.
In addition to the survey, MSU Extension in Teton County will hold two listening sessions on Thursday, March 3 from 6-8 p.m. Sessions will be held in Choteau at the Choteau Baptist Church and in Fairfield at St. John’s Parish Center in Fairfield. The sessions will be facilitated by Dan Clark and Ashley Kent from the MSU Extension Local Government Center.
All Montanans are invited to participate in the online statewide survey. To provide input locally, please contact your MSU Extension office. Participants in the survey can enter for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.
For questions or information about the survey, please email karen.forseth1@montana.edu or jane.wolery@montana.edu or call 406-466-2492.