April 1 was “Census Day,” but a nationwide pause in door-to-door operations at the U.S. Census Bureau for Covid-19 preventative measures has somewhat hampered normal response rates.
“As of April 1, the response rate for Teton County was 20%. The Montana overall response rate was 33.1%,” said Josh Manning, a media specialist for the bureau.
Manning said usually, rural areas in Montana have shown the best turnout in the state, sometimes in the nation. “This is a really different census. It’s the first time that it’s available online, and it’s new and unprecedented. Because of this pandemic, it’s harder for people to do that civic duty they truly want to do,” he said.
The count will go on, however, and Census Bureau employees aren’t overly concerned about late responses.
Residents can fill out the census online at https://my2020census.gov, on paper with the invitation they received in the mail or over the phone by calling 844-330-2020. It was originally stated that households with a P.O. Box would not receive an invitation in the mail, but that has changed.
Individuals who haven’t received an invitation and census ID in the mail can still respond online or over the phone, but Manning advised them to wait for the invitation anyways. “There’s still plenty of time to complete the census,” he said.
He also warned that respondents looking to use the call line may experience long wait times.
“Be aware that the number is staffed by a skeleton crew who is also practicing social distancing. The best time to call would be later at night,” he said.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s operational pause is set to lift on April 15, but that date is likely to be extended as government regulations and health officials’ recommendations change.
“We just need to be patient for a full and accurate count to get Montana what they deserve,” Manning said.