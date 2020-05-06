The California Highway Patrol reported two people from Dutton, Montana, lost their lives on May 5 when their westbound motor home left State Route 36 and struck a tree near Mineral, California.
The CHP said a 38-year-old woman (the driver) and a 10-year-old girl passenger died as a result of the collision west of Mineral at about 5:20 a.m. May 5. A 12-year-old boy passenger suffered major injuries.
On May 6, Dutton/Brady Public Schools Superintendent Erica Allen notified members of the school system and community that the accident caused the death of student Emma Loney and her mother, Courtney Loney, while her older brother, Mason Rose, has come through surgery and is expected to recover. He is hospitalized at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Red Bluff, California, Allen said in her email notification made after law enforcement officials had notified all family members of the tragedy.
According to the CHP, the two children were asleep in a bunk above the cab of a 2005 Tioga motor home when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Emma was ejected and Mason was partially ejected.
The children were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where Emily died of her injuries.
Allen said in an email to the Choteau Acantha that Emma was a fourth-grader and Mason is in sixth grade.
In her email to staff, students and families, Allen wrote on May 6, “I reach out to you today with a heavy heart. As many of you know, Emma Loney and her mother passed away in a car accident in Red Bluff, California, yesterday and Mason is currently in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Red Bluff. We received news this morning that Mason is out of surgery and doctors expect a full recovery. I have waited to share information until family has been notified.
“Sadly, this tragedy comes at a time when physical distancing is still a priority and so how we typically support our staff, students and families during these painful circumstances has had to change. We have gathered information to provide families guidance on how to best help children understand this tragedy. This information is at the bottom of the letter. The school also has counselors available to meet with students and/or families virtually, or in person, as needed. The Teton County Health Department has given us guidance in case children or families need to meet with a counselor in person. Please email or call Principal/Counselor Leslie Weber or me and we will make arrangements for these meetings. The Crisis Text Line is also available, with certified counselors, 24 hours a day at 741-741 for additional support.
“If you would like to make cards or write letters to support Mason, they can be dropped off or mailed to the school, and we will forward them to him. He will need our continued support. We also have planned activities for students as they drop Chromebooks and school supplies off the last two days of school. For now, please continue to be kind and support each other through this difficult time. One of the best parts about living in a small community is we know how to take care of each other. You all were a big part of their lives. Let’s honor Emma’s joyful spirit through that continued support.”
(Editor’s note: The portion of this story related to the accident is republished with permission from the Lassen County Times newspaper in Susanville, California.)