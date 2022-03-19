Volunteer firefighters from Choteau and the surrounding area at 7 p.m. were still battling a fire that destroyed a barn and threatened another residence and outbuildings about two miles south of Choteau on the east side of U.S. Highway 89.
The Teton County dispatch paged the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department out at 2:52 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a structure fire at the David and Paige Selander residence just east of U.S. Highway 89 on Miller Road. CVFD operations chief Kirk Moore told the Acantha Saturday evening that the barn was fully engulfed when the first firefighters arrived. Moore said the wind, coming from the southwest, pushed the fire east and slightly north. The fire jumped the Teton River and threatened the unoccupied home and outbuildings of long-time Choteau resident Stoney Burk (who now lives with family in western Montana).
Moore said Jim Spinder of Choteau, the incident commander on the fire, along with County Teton County Fire Chief Steve Rose of Pendroy called in additional firefighters. Volunteers from the Fairfield, Pendroy and Dutton fire departments responded, bringing structure trucks, brush trucks and water tenders. The city of Choteau sent its water truck and the Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain Ranger District sent its fire management officer. Tender trucks came back into Choteau to fill up at a fire hydrant on the south end of town.
Moore said the firefighters by 7 p.m. had established a wet line around the perimeter of the fire, which was still burning on the interior in grass, underbrush and cottonwood trees along the Teton River. Moore said the very dry conditions allowed the fire to spread rapidly, crowning through the historic cottonwood forest. The fire burned fences, but no structures other than the barn on the Selander property. By evening, Pendroy VFD had been released from the fire.
He said the fire burned right up to the lawn at the Burk property, but the Fairfield volunteer firefighters kept it from reaching the house and outbuildings.
Moore said the cause of the fire is under investigation. He estimated that the fire had burned anywhere from three to five acres.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien and his wife, Tammy, spearheaded a community call for water and food for the firefighters. About a dozen businesses and individuals donated water, sports drinks, cold-cut sandwiches, pizza, hotdogs and hamburgers and more. The Hindoiens and others served the food at the Choteau Fire Hall as crews of firefighters rotated into town to get supper.