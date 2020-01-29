The Choteau Area Port Authority, meeting Jan. 23, announced that it received an $8,800 tourism grant from the Montana Department of Commerce.
The Choteau Area Port Authority members applied for the grant in partnership with the Choteau Chamber of Commerce and the Choteau Tourism Business Improvement District, to fund a branding and marketing project to increase recreation and tourism in the city.
“The primary goal of the branding and marketing project is to develop a toolbox,” said CAPA Chairwoman Mary Sexton. This toolbox would include logos, color palettes, tag lines, target locations and other things that the group could use to advertise recreation and tourism opportunities in Choteau with a consistent message.
With past grant funding, CAPA has worked with Wendt Agency of Great Falls to create the “Choteau swoosh” logo (as seen on visitchoteau.com), design the website and advertise for big community events that attract visitors, such as the Front Range Yoga Festival and the “Wild Wings” birding festival. Sexton says the group will continue focusing on these events, in addition to the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
According to the Institute for Tourism and Research, visitors spent around $4.8 million in Choteau in 2018 and stayed an average of one day. “We have been working with a data firm called Arrivalist to help tell us where to place ads. Most of our out-of-state visitors are coming from Minnesota, Washington and Idaho, so those would be the markets we focus on targeting,” said Sexton. “Once we have that data and the toolbox, then we can place our own ads wherever we want. If we can increase expenditures to $5.5 million in two years and increase the stay to 1.5 days, that would be great, and it’s my main hope that we could gather enough money each year to put together maybe $4,000 for an ad campaign every year.”
Sexton also emphasized that strengthening the partnership among CAPA, TBID and the Choteau Chamber of Commerce is very important. “I think that up until now, these three groups hadn’t been very cooperative. But we all put money on the table for this, and we’re all in this together. It’s so great,” Sexton said.
In other action, the board:
•Welcomed Neal Wedum as a new member of the board. Wedum is taking the place of Gabrielle Rasmussen.
•Approved Professor Lorie Higgins from the University of Idaho and Gloria O’Rourke, the coordinator for the Montana Economic Developers Association, to come back to Choteau and do follow-up work on the community review they organized in the spring of 2018.
•Approved writing a letter of support for Teton Pass Ski Area/Friends of the Teton for a grant to develop Nordic trails.
•Voted to spend up to $50 on Amazon gift card incentives for the CAPA child care survey.
•Hired certified public accountant sDiane Gollehon to do grant administration for the board.